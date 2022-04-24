Letruska adds to her legacy, wins second Apple Blossom

HOT SPRINGS -- The difference between this season and last in the Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap is the second- and third-place superstar finishers have no immediate plans to retire.

Letruska, the 2021 Eclipse Award champion older dirt female, was ridden by Jose Ortiz to hold off homestretch challenges by 2021 champion female sprinter Ce Ce and the 4-year-old potential champion Clairiere to win the Grade I $1 million Apple Blossom for fillies and mares 4 years old and up in 1:42.22 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

"She ran great," said Fausto Gutierrez, Letruska's trainer. "All the time, I'm nervous with these races."

An estimated crowd of 35,000 watched Letruska lead nearly gate to wire to finish 1 1/4 lengths in front of second-place Clairiere, ridden by Joel Rosario for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Ce Ce, ridden by Victor Espinoza and trained by Mike McCarthy, finished half length further back in third and 19 1/3 lengths in front of fourth-place Maracuja in the field of five.

Oaklawn president Louis Cella said it was the sort of race he expected.

"Oh, gosh," he said. "You're lacking one horse, I think, and you have the Breeders' Cup. It was unbelievable."

Last-place Miss Imperial broke first and Ce Ce second, but Letruska took command into the first turn and led through the opening quarter-mile by 1 1/2 lengths in 23.77.

It was an ideal start for the frontrunner.

"When we hit the first turn, she was just cruising along," Ortiz said. "She felt great when we hit the backside. On a horse like her, it's very nice. She relaxed well. She was happy and comfortable, and that's the way you want to be."

Espinoza said he knew the winner was well-positioned.

"No one really challenged her through the first five-eighths, and it's hard," he said. "It's hard to catch those kinds of horses in front."

Miss Imperial remained in second before he faded from contention, with Ce Ce third through the half in 47.26. Ce Ce was second at three-quarters in 1:11.30, with Clairiere third and seemingly loaded for the stretch drive, three lengths off the lead.

Ce Ce proved she was the best female sprinter in the country last year as Letruska made her first step toward route superstardom at Oaklawn's 2021 Apple Blossom.

The legends of Letruska's two top rivals in that race were established earlier. Monomoy Girl had raced from trainer Brad Cox's barn through four seasons of near perfection, interrupted by an injury-idled 2019. Swiss Skydiver dominated throughout the mostly fan-free pandemic season of 2020. Her win in the Grade I Preakness Stakes, before a crowd of zero at Pimlico Race Course, topped her highlights for the year.

Nevertheless, Letruska clearly outran the duo in the Apple Blossom last year. Both have since retired from racing.

Including Saturday's Apple Blossom, Letruska has since won six of seven starts, each in graded stakes.

Ce Ce remained within reach through the final 16th.

"Turning for home, I got a little excited, but she ran a good race," Espinoza said.

The more meaningful charge came from Clairiere.

"I thought we had a chance to beat her, but she just kept digging in and digging in," Rosario said. "I was happy with the run."

Ortiz noticed Clairiere but said he was unconcerned.

"Clairiere is a very nice filly trained by a Hall of Famer, and I knew she was going to come ready, but I used my weapon," he said. "I used my speed. Letruska relaxed well, and she was able to hold up."