University commencement events in Arkansas to feature Bill Clinton, Rosanne Cash, Bobby Bones

Former President Bill Clinton, musician Rosanne Cash and radio personality Bobby Bones are among the well-known figures who will appear at university commencement events at the end of the spring semester across Arkansas.

Most colleges and universities in Arkansas will be streaming their commencement events via their schools' websites, thus making the events available around the world.

Here are some of the events in Arkansas:

At the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, Clinton, 75, is scheduled to make an in-person appearance and deliver the main commencement address to the graduates of the school that bears his name.

One special element of this year's UA Clinton School commencement is that the 2020 graduates will also be recognized and have the option to walk across the stage. Their commencement ceremony had been canceled due to the onset of the pandemic that spring.

Also, as part of its annual Giving at Graduation tradition, the Clinton School will collect donations for the Brandon House Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

Commencement -- the first presided by the school's new dean, Victoria DeFrancesco Soto -- is scheduled for 12 p.m. May 7 in the Wally Allen Ballroom, Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham St., Little Rock.

Arkansas State University will hold its commencement on May 7 in Jonesboro.

Rosanne Cash, 66, a daughter of Arkansas-born Johnny Cash, will receive an honorary doctorate. She had been scheduled to receive the honorary degree in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay.

In choosing Rosanne Cash for an honorary doctorate degree, the Arkansas State University board of trustees cited her work supporting the university's heritage sites.

She is one of the family founders of the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, which includes academic sessions tied to the history, music, culture and social impact of both her father and of the colony project.

Additionally, she is a founder of the Historic Dyess Colony & Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, which celebrates the work of the New Deal program that created farmer colonies across America during the Great Depression, as well as documenting the formative years of her father and his family.

ASU will continue a recent tradition -- the swearing-in of ROTC cadets -- as a part of the commencement ceremony.

In addition to anticipated brief remarks from Rosanne Cash, speakers will include the Wilson Award winner (awarded to a student at a ceremony on April 28).

Commencement -- scheduled for 10 a.m. on the ASU campus' Centennial Bank Stadium on May 7 -- will mark Chancellor Kelly Damphousse's last as ASU chancellor. He is leaving at the end of the academic year to run Texas State University.

The Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro in Mexico will hold its commencement on May 14 in its Student Center Hall for the ASU graduates at that campus.

The largest commencement events will be at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Bobby Estell, better known to listening audiences as Bobby Bones, will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the UA on May 14.

Estell hosts a nationally syndicated radio program, "The Bobby Bones Show." In 2017, he became the youngest-ever inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame. He has won awards from the Academy of Country Music. UA will award the honorary doctorate to Estell, 42, during its all-university commencement ceremony at Bud Walton Arena. Estell, 42, was born in Hot Springs and raised in Mountain Pine.