After 2 pandemic years away, Toad Suck Daze returns to Conway

The Conway festival Toad Suck Daze will return this weekend to its traditional three-day event for the first time since 2019 after the covid-19 pandemic shut down most live events.

"There are a lot of events that are taking place now. The reason Toad Suck Daze was absent the last two years was because of covid," Mary Margaret Satterfield, director of the festival for the Conway Chamber of Commerce, said. "I think we've gotten to a point, with vaccinations and with the decline in cases, that we can do the festival safely again. We wanted to be able to come back and do that."

The festival kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday, spanning eight blocks in downtown Conway and featuring musical acts, carnival rides, vendor booths, an open-air market, games and, of course, toad races.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free.

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said he is excited.

"It's been two whole years since I've been able to buy food on a stick in downtown Conway," he said. "I'm looking forward to the food, live entertainment and the performing of the Toady Woady dance. I'm really looking forward to visiting with the people of Conway and the surrounding area again."

Brad Lacy, president and CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is "thrilled" to bring back a full Toad Suck Daze.

"Although we were able to offer elements of the festival in 2020 and 2021, it has been three years since we enjoyed the full experience," he said. "You can expect to see traditional favorites like rides, arts and crafts, festival food and our iconic toad races. However, during these last three years, we have reimagined elements of the festival, and patrons will enjoy a renewed focus on food, products and music that are uniquely Southern and Arkansas-centric."

The biggest changes this year are the relocation of the Toad Dome to the Centennial Bank Toad Suck branch at Toad Square and the new Market at Parkway Crossing, Satterfield said.

The new market, presented by First Arkansas Bank & Trust, is an outdoor, open-air market that will feature Arkansas-sourced products, produce and hand-made goods.

"It's going to complement our other vendors," Satterfield said. "It will be like the markets in large cities across the U.S. and like the European open markets. Artisans will be demonstrating how things are made."

University of Central Arkansas Professor of Art Bryan Massey will be sculpting a creation throughout the day, and a rotating group of student artists from Hendrix College will be painting on location.

The events' musical entertainment will include Drew Holcomb, Adam Hambrick, the Josh Abbott Band, Midnight South, Trippp, the Akeem Kemp Band, Baker Grissom, Lane Long and the Ire Lions.

The 40th annual Toad Suck Daze Race for the Kiwanis Club of Conway will include both a 10K and a 5K run/walk, a wheelchair event and the Tadpole Trot (for children ages 4-12). The race event has contributed over $400,000 to local nonprofits since its inception.

The Tour de Toad Ride for Literacy bicycle riders will kick off Saturday with 10, 20 or 40-mile rides beginning at the Conway Regional Airport.

There will also be events and activities focused on children, including the Toad Suck Daze magicians performing throughout the weekend, a petting zoo, a sand box and play area and clowns, jugglers and stilt walkers. Mascots Croaker W. Toad and Dazey Toad will be roaming the festival along with book and television characters from PBS.

Conway resident Lisa Ruckle said that she loves the fact that the festival is making its return.

"It was always an annual tradition in our family, even when it was still out at the park," Ruckle said. "I definitely want to share those same memories with my kiddos."

Multiple food vendors will be on site serving everything from fried Oreos to Bulgogi.

"I'm worse than a kid," Debby Saddler, a Conway resident, said. "I can't wait to eat a chocolate dipped frozen banana -- maybe two or three."

Kim Fleming said the festival is a Conway tradition and it's good for the community.

"Plus they've got food on a stick," Fleming said. "I miss Stuck on a Truck and the more known musical acts though."

Over the past 40 years, more than $2 million has been donated from festival proceeds to local education initiatives.

Satterfield said covid-19 precautions will follow state regulations.

"There will be more handwashing stations out this year," Satterfield said. "I'm just really excited to have it back and see everyone come out and enjoy the festival. It's been a long time."