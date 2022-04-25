Jan Morgan, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Arkansas

Age: 59

City: Hot Springs

Occupation: National conservative commentator, NRA, USCCA and Arkansas State Police Certified Firearms instructor

Education: N/A

Public service experience: Citizens for Trump, National Spokesperson seven years; Executive Board Arkansas State Baptist Convention

Website: www.janforsenate.com

Why should people vote for you?

For 27 years of my life, I was an award winning Television Investigative Journalist with a specialty in exposing WASTE, FRAUD, AND ABUSE in government. Exposing and defeating political thugs in suits is my specialty. Unlike my opponents, I am a proven fighter for the people. I am notorious for refusing to take special interest money. I CAN’T BE BOUGHT. It is time for the people to take control of our out of control government. This is not the time for young, inexperienced representation in D.C., nor is it the time for go along to get along career politicians who have lost touch with the people. My opponent has been in DC 21 years. I signed a Term Limits pledge. I am the ONLY candidate in this race with PROVEN record of successfully outmaneuvering the Biden administration to help get laws passed in Arkansas to protect Arkansans from federal unconstitutional overreach.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The border is the most pressing issue facing our country. It must be closed immediately and the wall completed.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Close the border, fire Fauci and fight to have him arrested, charged, tried and convicted for crimes against humanity, and stop America’s farmland from being sold to foreign nationals.

