LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Henry Rollins in ‘spoken word’ concert

Henry Rollins performs at 8:15 p.m. Friday ($30 general admission; $155 "meet and greet" package) and Dead Poet Society performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15) the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com

Rollins, considered a towering figure in the days of hardcore rock, when he led the band Black Flag (at a performance at Little Rock's S.O.B. club Rollins raced into the club and on-stage, wearing only a pair of black gym shorts). He has gone on to include acting, writing, radio hosting and social activism to his career. He now performs "spoken word" shows, and, according to Rev Room co-owner Chris King, his show will be about "what he did during the lockdowns."

◼️ Amy Garland & Nick Devlin perform 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 313-5413; mockingbirdlr.com

◼️ Lettuce performs at 8 p.m. today ($25-$40); Wheeler Walker Jr., with opener Kaitlin Butts, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($25-$40); Todd Snider, with opener Tommy Womack, performs (in a show postponed from February due to covid-19) at 8 p.m. Saturday ($30-$50) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

◼️ Ben Byres & Doug Bramlett perform 8-10 p.m. Friday and Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

◼️ Joe Sundell and Bob Marston perform at 8 p.m. today ($10); Funkanites performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); D.O.T., Princeaus and DJ Ike are onstage 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) and a Blues Jam with the White Water All-Stars, hosted by KABF's Blues House Party, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday (free) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

◼️ Vintage Pistol performs, with opener Turtle Rush, 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 reserved; $8 advance standing room; $10 standing room day of show) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

◼️ Thisness and Woe from Wit perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

◼️ Fonky Donkey performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Pamela Hopkins performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

◼️ Townsend performs at 7 p.m. Friday; Clayton Nichols performs at 7 p.m. Saturday; Sad Daddy performs 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

◼️ Byron Hayes performs 8-11 p.m. today; Brian Mullen performs 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday; JR Neal performs 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; DJ Multi Talented performs 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; DJ Story Karaoke performs 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

◼️ Derek Herndon performs 8:30-11:30 p.m. today; The Bootstrap Boys perform 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; The Brian Mullens Band performs 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock

◼️ Heywood King performs at 9 p.m. Friday; Mayday by Midnight performs 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday; The Jake Peterson Duo performs from noon to 3 p.m. and DJ P Smooth hosts a "Finally Sunday Party," 4-10 p.m. Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

◼️ Jason Lee Hale performs 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com

◼️ Kains Alibi performs at 11 p.m. Friday; Vintage Pistol performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs 7-10 p.m. Saturday ($85) at the Wild Wines Mane Event at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock, (501) 661-7200.

◼️ Steve Boyster performs 6-9 p.m. today at Aloft's WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock, (501) 791-9999.

◼️ People are invited to take musical instruments and chairs to "Acoustic Music Mornings," 10-11 a.m. Saturdays at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 410-3938.

◼️ A traditional Irish session takes place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Shinedown, with The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $39.50-$79.50. Ticketmaster.com

◼️ Katy Guillen & The Drive, with Peach Blush, performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($7); Little Dylan and the Dylan Triplett Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($8) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

◼️ The Steve Krump Band performs 2-5 p.m. Saturday at The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd., (501) 246-9750.

MAUMELLE

The I-40 Ramblers perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, (501) 800-1123.

◼️ The GMG Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lucky's, 1101 Murphy Drive, (501) 271-5142.

SHERWOOD

Census, Any Given Room, Tiny Towns, Voidrunner and Frailstare perform at 8 p.m. Friday; Leona, Korroded, Bleak, Mismanage, Trench and Scorched Earth perform at 9 p.m. Saturday as part of a two-day fundraiser ($20) for the Crash Cast Podcast at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, (501) 835-5510.

Jacob Flores has shows this weekend in Benton and Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

BENTON

Cory Fontenot performs 6-9 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

◼️ Jacob Flores performs 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

CADDO VALLEY

Southern Switch performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Evergreen performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE., (870) 231-3451.

CONWAY

The Josh Abbott Band, with Baker Grissom, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Drew Holcomb, with Adam Hambrick, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Main Stage for Toad Suck Daze. Free. (501) 327-7788; toadsuck.org

◼️ The Akeem Kemp Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5); The Irie Lions perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

◼️ Parker Francis performs 6-8 p.m. today; Ed Bowman performs 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; The Spa City Legacy Band performs 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway

◼️ Brian Ramsey performs 7-10 p.m. today; Summer Time Jazz performs 7-10 p.m. Friday; Amber Violet performs 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 201, (501) 358-6586.

◼️ Stone the Crow performs at 9 p.m. Friday; Brass Tacks performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18, (501) 205-0576.

Ashtyn Barbaree performs Saturday at Mulekick at MAD in El Dorado. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

EL DORADO

Birds with Teeth performs 7-10 p.m. Friday; Ashtyn Barbaree performs 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St., (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

FAYETTEVILLE

Brick Fields, with Gone Country, performs at 6 p.m. Friday ($8); Brother Moses, with Banzai Florist, performs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday ($12-$15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., (479) 935-4800; georgesmajesticlounge.com

FORT SMITH

Charles Wesley Godwin, with Josh Meloy, performs at 8 p.m. today ($25); Back Stone Cherry, with Dusty Grant and Endfall, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20-$39); Chelcie Lynn performs at 8 p.m. Sunday ($35-$49) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

◼️ Chris Knight performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($20-$25); The Huser Brother Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($8-$10) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

HOT SPRINGS

The ninth annual Arts & the Park Festival Saturday features Meemaw & the Squirrel Chasers at 2 p.m., the Arkansas Highlands Stringband at 6 p.m. and Sad Daddy at 7 p.m., on the Hill Wheatley Plaza stage. Admission is free. (501) 318-8157.

◼️ Amie Bishop & The Slingerz perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., (501) 620-4000; frontierclub.com

◼️ Jon Mueller, with Mental Mission and Ricko Donovan, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pocket Community Theater, 170 Ravine St., $10. lowkeyarts.org

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Identity Crisis performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

◼️ The Roads Below performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

◼️ Adam & The Figurines, Billy Roben and Landrest perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., (501) 321-0909.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs 6-9 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday for Live@Primetime at The Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington. (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com

◼️ Kimberly & Mason perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Buh Jones performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; The Chad Marshall Band performs 7-10 p.m. Saturday; The Beale Street Blues Trio performs 2-5 p.m. Sunday ($15) at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

MAGNOLIA

Big Poppa Binns and Zach perform 7-10 p.m. Friday; Nate Turner performs 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com

MORRILTON

Rusty Roosters perform at 8 p.m. Friday; Libby & the Stray Dawgs perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1421½ E. Broadway St., (501) 354-8937.

TICKETS

Jamey Johnson & Blackberry Smoke, with opener Ella Langley, 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Little Rock's First Security Amphitheater, $29-$89 at ticketmaster.com

◼️ Willie Nelson & Family, 7:30 p.m. June 22 at the MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado. Tickets, $42-$117, go sale at 10 a.m. Friday. eldomad.com