Home Movies

"Stanleyville" (not rated, 1 hour, 29 minutes, On Demand) Quirky and dark, this satirical comedy follows Maria (Susanne Wuest) who unceremoniously walks away from her boring job, her inept husband, and her obnoxious daughter. Moments later, she's invited to participate in a bizarre and potentially dangerous sweepstakes contest, the rules of which are unclear even to its organizers, for a chance to win true enlightenment. With Cara Ricketts, Christian Serritiello, Adam Brown; written and directed by Maxwell McCabe-Lokos.

"Marvelous and the Black Hole" (not rated, 1 hour, 21 minutes, in theaters) This fun, sincere and quirky coming-of-age comedy follows the adventures of a teenage delinquent (Miya Cech) as she makes friends with a surly magician (Rhea Perlman) who helps her navigate her weird urges and dysfunctional family with sleight-of-hand magic. A coming-of-age comedy that touches on unlikely friendships, grief, and finding hope in the darkest moments. Written and directed by Kate Tsang.

"The Aviary" (R, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) This mystery thriller concerns Jillian (Malin Akerman) and Blair (Lorenza Izzo) who, trapped at a creepy cult's isolated desert campus, make a dangerous escape, hotly pursued by cult leader Seth (Chris Messina), a man as seductive as he is controlling. With Sandrine Holt; written and directed by Chris Cullari and Jennifer Raite.

"On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) This documentary, a follow-up to the 2020 miniseries "On the Trail of UFOs" and 2021's "On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky," concerns reports of alien abductions and the rumored phenomenon of cattle mutilations in the American west to uncover whether visitors from other corners of the galaxy are capable of such incidents. Directed by Seth Breedlove.

"Escape the Field" (R, 1 hour, 29 minutes, On Demand) A suspenseful horror-thriller about six strangers who suddenly awaken in a remote, endless cornfield with a gun with a single bullet, matches, a lantern, a knife, a compass and a flask of water; survival depends upon solving a diabolical puzzle. With Jordan Claire Robbins, Theo Rossi, Shane West, Tahirah Sharif, Julian Feder; co-written and directed by Emerson Moore.

"Girls Can't Surf" (not rated, 1 hour, 48 minutes, On Demand) A lively documentary that follows the journey of a band of renegade female surfers who in the 1980s took on the male-dominated professional surfing world, battling sexism and misogyny to achieve equality and change the sport forever. Directed by Christopher Nelius.

"Hostile Territory" (R, 2 hours, 33 minutes, On Demand) Here we have a rousing and violent adventure actioner, based on a true story, concerning a Civil War veteran who returns home to find that his wife has died and his children, presumed orphans, are heading deep into the West aboard a train that's crossing old enemy lines. With Jackson Presley, Craig Tate, Cooper North, Natalie Whittle; written by, directed by and starring Brian Presley.