100 years ago

April 29, 1922

HARRISON -- Despite the strong pressure which has been brought to bear upon the union men in an effort to persuade them to return to work on the Missouri and North Arkansas railroad when the road resumes operation, not a single man has deserted the organization, it was said at union headquarters here today. It was announced several days ago that reduced wages would be paid employees of the M. and N.A. This is said to be the bone of contention, the union men having held a session soon after the announcement and voted unanimously not to return for lower pay than they received prior to the strike over a year ago.

50 years ago

April 29, 1972

• Two men, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, entered the Safeway store at Seventeenth and Main Streets at 10:30 a.m. Friday and took a Wells Fargo sack full of money. Some estimates put the amount taken as high as $20,000. Bob Hoggard, 36, of 6611 Azalea Street, the store manager, said, "I don't know how much they got, but I doubt seriously that the actual figure will be anywhere near that."

25 years ago

April 29, 1997

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority got a little help Monday from a friend who agreed to a $5 million loan to keep construction going while Congress examines the Federal Aviation Administration's funding of the project. In a meeting called Monday morning, the authority approved an interim financing plan to provide enough cash to keep work going at the southern Benton County site through June 30. The move comes less than a week after U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., asked the General Accounting Office to look into whether the project's funding was properly handled by the FAA.

10 years ago

April 29, 2012

HUNTSVILLE -- People waved as the parade of lawn mowers, tractors, golf carts and all-terrain vehicles made their way to the town square. About a dozen community members watched the spectacle from Joyce Burgess' porch. Burgess, a longtime resident of Huntsville, proudly wore her "I Support the Lawnmower Boys" T-shirt for the occasion. "It's been exciting," she said. "We thought it was funny."