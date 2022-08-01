Woman, minor dead after crash in Hot Spring County, troopers say

A crash in Hot Spring County on Sunday afternoon left an 80-year-old woman and a minor dead, troopers said.

A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states Rebecca Welday of Pearcy and a passenger, an unidentified minor, died after the crash happened around 2:40 p.m.,

They were traveling north on Arkansas 7 in a 2015 Chevrolet Spark, according to the report.

Authorities said Pearcy crossed left of center and struck a southbound 2016 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old Arkadelphia woman.

The Arkadelphia woman was injured as a result of the wreck, according to troopers. The report states the road was wet and the weather was cloudy at the time of the crash.

On Sunday night, a separate collision killed a 28-year-old Lake City man, according to Jonesboro police.

Sean Tyler Terrell died after his 2020 Honda Civic struck with a tractor-trailer on Arkansas 18 at shortly after 10:20 p.m., a preliminary report from Jonesboro police states.

According to the report, a tractor-trailer that was traveling east on Arkansas 18 attempted a U-turn and return westbound. Authorities said the vehicle stopped during the turn, causing the trailer to block all lanes of traffic. Terrell’s vehicle struck the trailer, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to police, conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.