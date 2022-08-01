Little Rock police investigate fatal shooting north of Mabelvale Cutoff Road

Little Rock police on Monday said they were investigating a fatal shooting just north of Mabelvale Cutoff Road.

In a statement posted on Twitter at about noon, police said officers were dispatched at around 8:30 a.m. to the shooting at 10124 Whispering Pines Drive, west of Chicot Road.

Authorities said they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene, according to the statement. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

Preliminary information suggests this was an isolated shooting, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities asked anyone who has information about the shooting to call the department at (501) 371-4636.