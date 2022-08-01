Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 18

Antojitos Mexicanos

601 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Cooked chicken and beans do not have date marked.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Interior of refrigerator is not clean.

Campos Family Bakery

404 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is eating in food preparation area, food is on top of table where they make bakery product. Packaged food items (three leches cake, Choco flan, and flan) for customer self-service do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager is not available at time of the inspection. In customer area, tongs and trays have food debris. Cooler (two glass door) and cooler (one glass door) do not have a thermometer or refrigerator thermometer. Mixer handles is tied with string above the bowls which risks physical contamination. Test strips are not available. Garbage has lid open. Small spot on floor lacks reparation. Retail food permit has expired.

Casey's General Store

4052 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The worker from the kitchen left the kitchen with gloves on, talked to a cashier then returned to the kitchen to continue to work in the kitchen without washing hands.

Noncritical violations: None

Esquina Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Harps-Deli/Bakery

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An in-use fan set on the table had a buildup of dust on the vents.

Harps-Food Store

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A towel, wrench, brush, foam tray and dish soap were in the meat department hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: A box of safety lock plastic containers were being stored on the floor in the produce department. No sanitizer test strips in produce. The sanitizer test strips in the meat department had been dropped in a solution and were green and soft. There was a buildup of bits of meat on the floor and walls around the meat grinder in the meat department. There was excessive ice buildup in the meat and frozen food freezers. Current food side permit was not available.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There is an employee drink cup in warewashing storage area and a drink cup in wait station food dry storage area without a lid.

Noncritical violations: The bin for bar drink ice has three glass bottles of liquid stored in the ice. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for their head. Two storage shelves in the walk-in refrigerator are lined with corrugated fiberboard.

Papa Murphy's Pizza

3049 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired 06/30/2022.

Pilot Travel Center

5660 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The cheese sauce and chili sauce were not dated.

Noncritical violations: None

Tiki Time

744 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink lacks disposable paper towels available.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer.

July 19

Carolina's Mexican Grill

2010 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Ceiling tiles around the exhaust hood and some in the side store room missing. Replace as soon as possible. Repeat violation. First observed during inspection Nov. 2021. Gap in the back door.

Con Sabor A Mexico

107 Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: An uncovered pan of cooked beef, raw onion slices, raw green pepper slices and bucket of shredded pork were present in the walk-in.

Noncritical violations: Two buckets containing packages of partially frozen beef were on the kitchen floor thawing at room temperature.

Dollar General

2393 N. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A box of freezer pops and two boxes of candy bars are stored on the display floor.

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Two packages of Vicks Vapocool expired 6/22. Food shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. An open package of raw bacon was being stored above boxes of honey butter sauce in the walk-in. Cooked egg patty was in the small prep stainless at 43 degrees, smoked sausage was in the small prep stainless at 45 degrees, cooked sausage patty was in the small prep stainless at 44 degrees and ham slices were in the small prep stainless at 46 degrees. Several small ants were on the counter near the coffee prep area.

Noncritical violations: Facility is unable to produce certified food manager protection certificate. Sandwiches and sandwich ingredients were prepped for future use without date marking.

Gardens At Arkanshire

5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: Buckets of sanitizer were present on prep tables.

Noncritical violations: Small area on ceiling with black buildup noted.

House Of Taste

3290 N. Lee Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A bottle of champagne is stored in the bulk ice maker ice. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Customer toilet room doors are open.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Burger sauce in the right prep fridge was at 43 degrees, bacon pieces in the right prep fridge were at 44 degrees, alfredo sauce in the right prep fridge was 43 degrees and pasta in the right prep fridge was 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop handle sitting in ice machine. Cottage cheese and other food tubs were being reused for utensil and food storage. Facility has chlorine test strips for the dish washer, but cannot produce quat test strips for other sanitizer used. Overhead tube lights over the pizza prep area and dish area lack shielding.

Onyx Coffee Lab

2418 N. Gregg St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Milk temping at 45 degrees in cold holding refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Food permit for this facility expired 3/31/22.

Slim Chickens

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.

Taqueria Leo's

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee touch ready-to-eat food when she put chopped onions and chopped parsley on top of tacos, and put a cookie on top of fruit with cream. Hand washing sink was full with packaged frozen beef. Prep table one chopped tomatoes, mayonnaise and ham at 46 degrees, prep table two cut strawberries at 47 degrees, salsa verde at 58 degrees and salsa rojas at 56 degrees. Rice and taco beef do not have date marked (refrigerator in back storage room).

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Frozen raw meat, raw chicken and tamales thawing at room temperature. Food employee who prepares tamales is wearing bracelet. Wiping cloth is dirty, left on top of prep table and is used to clean prep table. Original containers of mayonnaise used to store salsas and sugar. Back storage room, vertical freezer lid is broken.

Village Inn Restaurant

3365 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walk-in refrigerator has (condensation) water pooling under the food storage shelving on the north side. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

July 20

Burger King

1300 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from a cup without a lid in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet. Retail food permit has expired.

Catfish Hole

4127 W. Wedington Dr., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An open can of root beer was in the walk-in on the top shelf. Cook handwash station and ladies room did not have handwash signs.

Noncritical violations: None

JJ's Grill

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 184, Springdale

Critical violations: An employee touching the pant area under apron with gloved hands and then continuing to make food. An employee resting in the back of kitchen with gloves on, then returned to work without washing hands and changing gloves. A bucket of wings stored on top of flour in food preparation area in preparation for frying.

Noncritical violations: Hamburger patties are stored frozen on the food preparation table and fish is thawing in water on the food preparation table.

NutraFuel Smoothie Bar

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 185, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Pho Thanh Li

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above a container with prep cooked noodles (one prep table in food preparation area). Dish washing machine with chemical sanitizer, chlorine, concentration is more than 10 ppm, but lees than 50 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard box with frozen food is stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Ice scoop is stored on top of ice machine. Cooler lacks repair to handle of cooler and door rubber (glass door of cooler). Repeat observation. Surfaces of cooler and soda nozzles have food debris and are not clean. Plastic protection of vent in walk-in cooler are not clean.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 19, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two cartons of eggs were being stored on a shelf in the refrigerator above milk and citrus fruit. Bloody Mary mix in the small bar fridge was at 47 degrees, margarita mix in the small bar fridge was at 49 degrees and Purple rain water was in the small bar fridge at 49 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Pastries made by Richards Meat Market and Busy Bee Canning Company are being sold without proper label information. Only the manufacturer name is on the product.

Tacos El Jefe

169 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small beverage fridge lacks thermometer. Food temperature measuring devices shall be accurate to ±2°F of the intended range.

July 21

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: A drink and bowl of cereal were on the food preparation table. A drink with no lid or straw was sitting directly on a soda syrup box. Cook assembled to-go meal with bare hands. There were multiple pans of food in the walk-in cooler that were not covered. Large pan of sauced chicken dated in the walk-in was at 54 degrees. Refried beans dated 07/15/2022 in the walk-in at 48 degrees, sauced chicken dated in the walk-in at 54 degrees, rice in the walk-in was at 49 degrees, birria (pork) dated 07/13/2022 in the walk-in was at 49 degrees, sliced fresh green peppers in the walk-in at 49 degrees and packaged avocado pieces in the walk-in were at 48 degrees. A carafe of salsa in the server salsa fridge was at 52 degrees. Portioned salsa cup at the drive-thru salsa fridge was at 46 degrees. Lemon slice on the server line was at 51 degrees. Pina colada mixer on the bar counter top was at 79 degrees. Cut tomatoes on cook prep table two were at 51 degrees and sour cream on the cook prep table two at 47 degrees. A pan of cooked rice and a tub of fresh sliced peppers in the walk-in were not date marked. A bucket of extra shredded lettuce was being stored on the floor of the kitchen at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A jug of Ortho Home Defense pest control was in the server hall. Posted permit expired 02/28/2022.

Base Camp Coffee Company

2850 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two spray bottles stored near preparation sink lack labeling.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Sweet Scoops Blender Bar

68 E. Main St., Suite C, Farmington

Critical violations: Three containers of almond milk were at 43 degrees in the small under counter fridge.

Noncritical violations: A large bag of sugar was being stored on the floor.

Tacos 4 Life Grill

1572 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink near drive-thru lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Food employee is wearing a wrist watch.

Thai Diner

514 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup stored on wire shelving lacks a lid.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee is wearing a bracelet.

July 22

Bradley's Donuts

56 Yukon Way, No. 6, Farmington

Critical violations: A pan of kolaches was covering the handwash sink in the back prep area. Smoked sausage at 49 degrees in back white refrigerator. Sausage kolaches in the display case were at 72 degrees and had no markings to indicate discard time.

Noncritical violations: Portions of dough were being stored uncovered in the large chest freezer in the back. Two bags of flour were being stored on the floor of the back room. Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips.

E-Z Mart

1635 Arkansas 264 East, Springdale

Critical violations: Chocolate milk in dairy refrigerator expired on 7/18/22.

Noncritical violations: None

Fielding's Station and Grocery

2141 Arkansas 264 East, Springdale

Critical violations: Deli meat and cheese in deli refrigerator being held at 47 degrees. Hot dogs being held at 46 degrees in display cooler.

Noncritical violations: Reusing peanut butter jar to store mayonnaise.

First Watch

3251 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager prepared food without a hair restraint. One food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Rubber spatulas in between use are stored in a container of unheated water at a temperature of 82 degrees (front food preparation area).

Kin Zabb Thai and Sushi

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi

643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A spray bottle containing degreaser stored in back wait station area lacks labeling.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification certificate is not available. Outside garbage and waste oil receptacle lids are open.

Kum & Go

90 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Boxes of product were blocking the back hand wash sink by the ice machine.

Noncritical violations: Box of cups stored on the floor in kitchen storage area. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Last Drop Coffee

14201 Bethel Blacktop Road, Farmington

Critical violations: Whipped cream was at 44 degrees in the small fridge. Boba was at 45 degrees in the small fridge.

Noncritical violations: None

Mandalay Fusion

8Brown St., Farmington

Critical violations: Ladies restroom was out of soap. A bag of chicken was thawing in the sanitizer basin of the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Many items in fridge lacked cover. Outside dry storage has moderate hole in the door and gaps where the floor and walls meet. Plastic dish containing lemons was being stored in the drink ice well.

Mi Tienda Express

2270 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Two hand washing sinks (food preparation area and meat area) lack soap. Cooler, packaged raw sausages / chorizo are stored above packaged fully cooked hot dogs. Raw chorizo /sausages at 65 degrees. Container with ceviche in walk-in cooler and meat area, and packaged tres leches do not have a date marked. Packaged for customer self-service: tres leches and requeson do not have labels.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Several equipment to keep food cold do not have a thermometer. Retail food permit has expired.

Panera Bread

3638 N. Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wristwatch and a finger ring that is not a plain band.

Shiloh Montessori Preschool

2871 American St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Retail food permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 18 -- Casey's General Store, 1567 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Smoothie King, 637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 116, Fayetteville

July 19 -- Barnes And Noble Booksellers, 4144 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Firehouse Subs, 1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 2, Fayetteville; McDonald's, 1985 N. Center St., Elkins; NWA Nutrition, 1128 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale; The Hill School Elementary, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

July 20 -- Atomic Dog, 6225 Greens Chapel Road, Fayetteville

July 21 -- Farmington Senior Activity Center, 340 W. Main St., Farmington; Mama's Sweet Tea, 2777 W. White Oak St., Fayetteville; Starbucks Coffee Co., 4224 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Subway, 1680 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

July 22 -- Kum & Go, 4451 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Rico's Taco Estilo Michoacan, 101 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale



