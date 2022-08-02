• Hollie Dance said the decision to turn off her 12-year-old son's ventilator and stop life-support treatment at Royal London Hospital "shouldn't be anybody else's decision" amid her legal fight in several British courts to continue the medical interventions.

• Tim Henderson, a former Oklahoma County, Okla., judge accused of sexual misconduct with at least five women -- including two prosecutors and a sheriff's deputy -- will not face criminal charges because of insufficient evidence, District Attorney Jason Hicks said.

• Natalie Lucas, 18, plans to send a boy annual birthday cards after she helped a married couple deliver their newborn son on an indoor pool deck during her shift as a lifeguard at the YMCA of Northern Colorado.

• Portia Timmons, mother of the woman accused of opening fire in Love Field airport, said she doesn't know her 37-year-old daughter's "true condition," though Dallas police, who shot the suspect several times in "her lower extremities," say she's in stable condition at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

• Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state lawmaker sentenced to three months in federal prison for civil disorder during the Jan. 6., 2021, riot, is writing a book for right-wing publisher Defiance Press "to share my story with the world," he said in a statement.

• Pope Francis will attend the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions interfaith conference in September in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, where he could meet Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, the Vatican announced.

• Rodney Marshall, 51, of Lawrence, Kan., was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in connection with two fatal shootings after fleeing from police and firing at officers during the early morning chase.

• Jamie Binstock, daughter of a slain property management company owner, said her "thoughts and prayers" are with the family of Chad Isaak, who killed himself while serving life sentences in the murder of the North Dakota businessman and three others.

• Jason Williams, the district attorney of New Orleans who was found innocent on federal tax charges, said he now knows what it feels like to face "an overreaching, rogue prosecution" and his goal "is to make sure that justice is served" in court.