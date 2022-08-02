Metcalf forming bond with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Highly recruited defensive back and University of Arkansas commitment TJ Metcalf made his first visit to Fayetteville on Saturday since his pledge on July 1.

He and numerous other Razorback commits, along with some underclassmen prospects, attended the Tailgate on the Hill cookout.

"I like it up here, it feels like home," said Metcalf, who's expected to play safety at Arkansas. "I wouldn't keep coming back if it didn't. Especially being able to spend time with the other recruits. You have the whole day with each other."

Metcalf, 6-1, 188 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Valley and his family visited Fayetteville on March 12 and returned for his official visit on June 10-12.

He picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 scholarship offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others.

He enjoyed seeing Coach Sam Pittman again.

"Coach Pittman brought a lot of energy again today like he always [does]," Metcalf said. "He's just a great coach to be around."

The cookout also featured a watermelon eating contest. Metcalf said Pittman held his own against the competition.

"He was a little slow at first, and then he saw the competition going up so he sped it up," Metcalf said. "It was a real fun time."

His father Tarrus Metcalf Sr. and Pittman were paired together at one time during the watermelon eating competition.

"Coach Pittman and my dad [were] on the same team," Metcalf said. "That was good experience to see them."

Metcalf, a consensus 3-star prospect, has been in a group chat with other commitments since his pledge.

"Since I've been committed I've been a part of that group," Metcalf said. "We constantly talk everyday, talk about life, talk about how it is being committed, talk about other schools and just life in general."

Spending about five hours with other commitments on Saturday helped their bond.

"That connection really just builds," Metcalf said. "You have fun with each other. I feel like they won't want to be around anyone else after today after being around each other."

His brother Tevis is a promising junior defensive back with an Arkansas offer. He accompanied his brother on the three trips to Fayetteville.

Tevis, 5-11, 175, is also fond of the Hogs.

"I love the campus and the fan base and the graduation rate, it's a 100%," Tevis said. "I know if I come here I know I'm going to graduate and get a degree."

The Metcalf brothers are second cousins of former Ole Miss and current Seattle Seahawks receiver DJ Metcalf, who recently inked a three year, $72 million contract extension.

While older brother plans to be a Hog, Tevis said he's not feeling pressure to join him.

"He still wants me to go wherever I feel comfortable," Tevis said. "Not just go [to Arkansas] because he's going."

