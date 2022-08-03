ASU looks to leave last season behind

The stench of Arkansas State University's 2021 football season won't vanish with one preseason practice.

A 2-10 record, the Red Wolves' worst mark in more than two decades. Nine straight losses spanning two-plus months. One Sun Belt Conference win a mere five years removed from a stretch of five league titles over six seasons.

For a proud program with a rich recent history, last season was nothing short of an abject disaster.

But the start of fall camp signifies the beginning of a new chapter, and a month out from its Sept. 3 opener against Grambling State, ASU will convene the first of its 14 preseason practices this morning in Jonesboro.

Second-year Coach Butch Jones said he is optimistic his Red Wolves can write a more successful story in 2022.

There's certainty at quarterback with James Blackman declared the starter last week. Linebacker Jordan Carmouche and safety Eddie Smith bring experience to a defense that ranked second-to-last in the nation, surrendering 505.8 yards per game.

ASU will need its talent to shine to return to the top of a deeper Sun Belt, one that will feature four new programs in James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi. Help is on the way -- its 2022 class was second in the league, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the Red Wolves' 2023 crop is also second with 13 commitments.

Jones believes intangibles can translate to on-field results in the meantime.

"We've taken tremendous strides in [terms of physical growth and team chemistry] and we have to continue to grow and develop over a long football season," Jones said at last week's Sun Belt Media Days. "For us, it's going to be about a model of consistency in performance each and every day. In terms of [Blackman, preseason All-Sun Belt linebacker Kivon Bennett] and the rest of our older players, leadership is going to be paramount in our program"

Despite double-digit additions from the transfer portal, more than 70% of ASU's scholarship players will be in either their first or second college football season.

That group includes a potential starting linebacker in sophomore Melique Straker and second-year wideouts Reagan Ealy and Wyatt Begeal, both of whom will be top options in the slot. Freshman Jaxon Dailey could also end up as Blackman's understudy, even with recent additions to the quarterback room.

ASU was projected to finish sixth among seven teams in the Sun Belt West Division and just three Red Wolves earned a spot on one of the league's two preseason all-conference teams.

Jones has never given those predictions much credence. But if they motivate his team, that's fine by him.

"Everyone says, 'What's your goal? How many wins?'" Jones said. "We have one goal: maximize our potential. If we can be a team where everybody maximizes their potential on our football team, we'll be just fine."