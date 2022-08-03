Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson arrested on charges of obstruction, resisting arrest, state police say

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 was arrested by Arkansas State Police Tuesday night on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations, a State Police spokesman said Wednesday morning.

"The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving Mr. Richardson that preceded the state police arrest about 9:20 last night," State Police spokesman Bill Sadler wrote in an email.

An incident report tied to the State Police arrest was not immediately made available. Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards directed a request for a report pertaining to the crash to the department's records division.

Richardson did not immediately return a voicemail Wednesday.

He has represented Ward 2 since 2007 and recently filed to run for another four-year term in the November election.

In 2015, Richardson was arrested by Little Rock police and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and careless and prohibited driving, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

In 2019, he was handcuffed and briefly detained after he approached Little Rock officers who had apprehended a robbery suspect. Prosecutors later declined to pursue a charge of obstructing governmental operations.