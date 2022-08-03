Houston man dies after fiery Craighead County wreck, troopers say

A 33-year-old man died after he became trapped under a burning vehicle in Craighead County, troopers said.

At about 8:40 p.m, Rene Villarreal of Houston was traveling north on U.S. 67 when he entered a slight curve and left the highway, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Villarreal was able to re-enter the roadway, but could not regain control of his 2012 Nissan Juke, according to the report.

Authorities said the man then traveled across both northbound lanes and exited the roadway to the right, where he struck a ditch and Nissan overturned, ejecting Villarreal from the vehicle. He became trapped underneath the vehicle, which caught on fire, troopers said.

Villarreal died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

At least 318 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety.