Padres blow past Rockies before Soto’s arrival

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest trades in baseball history.

The trade was announced a few minutes before first pitch. The crowd of 23,828 at Petco Park applauded loudly when an image of Soto and Josh Bell, who also came from the Nats, was shown on the video board early in the game.

An offense that will benefit greatly from the addition of Soto, a generational talent who is only 23, came to life after the Padres fell behind 3-0. Jurickson Profar had a career-high five hits and drove in two runs, Kim Ha-seong had a career-high four hits and two RBI, and Jake Cronenworth added a two-run homer.

Manager Bob Melvin said he was "ecstatic" about getting Soto.

"You're talking about a premier player, and you look at what Josh Bell is doing this year, too. Those are two big bats that will be somewhere in the middle of the order. I did a little scouting in my own head what it might look like come tomorrow.

"Man, to be on this side of it is pretty cool," Melvin added.

The manager said it was tough for the Padres to lose first baseman Eric Hosmer, who declined to waive a no-trade provision that would have allowed him to be sent to Washington. Hosmer was then traded to Boston for left-hander Jay Groome.

"But you know what, it's baseball, you've got to be a pro and you've got to go out there and continue to play," Melvin said. "We've got some really good players coming in here and everybody knows that. Once they took the field, it's all about winning, playing hard, and winning baseball games."

The Padres also obtained infielder Brandon Drury from Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 5, METS 1 Jacob deGrom dazzled in his first major league start in more than a year, allowing 1 run on 3 hits and striking out 6 in 5 innings before a bullpen meltdown cost New York against Washington.

CARDINALS 6, CUBS 0 Adam Wainwright pitched seven spotless innings with longtime catcher Yadier Molina back behind the plate, and St. Louis beat Chicago.

BRAVES 13, PHILLIES 1 Spencer Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBI and Atlanta beat Philadelphia for its fourth straight win.

PIRATES 5, BREWERS 3 Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as Pittsburgh rallied past Milwaukee.

REDS 2, MARLINS 1 Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 81/3 innings and Cincinnati beat Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 1 Kevin Gausman allowed 1 hit and struck out 10 over 8 innings and Toronto opened a nine-game trip with a win over Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays have won 11 of 13.

MARINERS 8, YANKEES 6 Pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty opened the seventh inning with a go-ahead homer, Andres Munoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and Seattle hung on for a victory over New York after blowing a four-run lead.

RED SOX 2, ASTROS 1 Rafael Devers homered with two RBI in his return from the injured list to lead Boston over Houston, hours after they acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from San Diego.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 3 Riley Greene had two hits and two RBI as Detroit snapped a three-game skid and spoiled Minnesota's big trade deadline day.

WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 2 Eloy Jimenez had three hits and four RBI, Jose Abreu homered and Chicago pounded Kansas City.

ORIOLES 8, RANGERS 2 Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers.

ANGELS 3, ATHLETICS 1 David Fletcher hit a leadoff homer, Jose Suarez didn't allow an earned run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 6, GUARDIANS 3 Christian Walker hit a three-run homer and Arizona beat Cleveland.