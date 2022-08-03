Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Parkview’s Tayvion Haney

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:31 a.m.
Little Rock Parkview’s Tayvion Haney (left) breaks up a pass intended for White Hall wide receiver Jordan Jackson on Friday at War Memorial Stadium.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Parkview’s Tayvion Haney. 

Class: 2023

Position: Cornerback 

Size: 6-1, 173 pounds 

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 55 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups and 4 interceptions, 2 of which were returned for scores.

More: Three-year starter and first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas selection

Offers: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alcorn State 

Defensive backs coach Zach Mitchell:

“Tay’s work ethic and knowledge of the game is what makes him a really good corner. He has excellent feet and great hips, which make him very fluid as a corner. His ability to let a play unfold and react as he should is what I think separates him. He is very disciplined and an excellent leader for us in the back end. We’re all really shocked that he doesn’t have more offers.”


