ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Thea Foundation exhibit features flower studies

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART: Thea exhibition

“Down the Line,” flower studies painted on heirloom tablecloths by Emily Wood, go on display with a reception, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at Thea Foundation, 401 Main St. in North Little Rock’s Argenta district. Admission is $10 at the door.

The exhibition will remain up through Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and during Argenta’s Third Friday Artwalk Aug. 19. Gallery admission is free. Call (501) 379-9512 or visit theafoundation.org.

Pine Bluff portraits

“Color, Faces, People,” 27 stylized and realistic portraits, including framed drawings, monochrome paintings on canvas and paintings on unstretched canvas by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano, opens with a drop-in reception 5-7 p.m. today in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff.

“Color, Faces, People,” portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano including “Cumin” (left) and “Brick,” goes on display today at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The exhibition sponsored by the center’s Endowment Fund, will remain up through Oct. 22. M.K. Distributors and Art Krewe are sponsoring the reception. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Artwalk anniversary

The Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, in collaboration with local art galleries, is celebrating the 33rd anniversary of Gallery Walk with a simultaneous champagne toast at 5 p.m. Friday at 13 participating downtown galleries. A full list of those galleries and their featured artists and exhibits is available at the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance Facebook event page (facebook.com/events/786237105869204) and at HotSpringsArts.org.

At one of those galleries — Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs — works with mythological antecedents by Randall Good and Gary Simmons; Southern landscapes in oil by Matthew Hasty; Jeri Hillis’ collages combining painting and drawing, old stamps, envelopes and writing; and oil paintings by Rebecca Thompson remain on display through Aug. 31. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

THEATER: ‘Godspell’ in Jonesboro

Jonesboro’s Foundation of Arts stages “Godspell” (music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John Michael Tebelak, who conceived and originally directed the musical, based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew), 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Presenter is Arisa Health. Tickets are $20 and $17, $17 and $15 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. Sunday’s performance is “pay what you can.” Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

MUSIC: Fiddle, banjo champs

The Ozark Highballers will perform at Ozark Folk Center State Park Saturday during a double-header evening concert following the Arkansas State Fiddle & Banjo Championships. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Banjo players compete in the morning and fiddlers compete in the afternoon for the Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships, Saturday in the Ozark Highlands Theater at the Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View.

A 7 p.m. double-header concert will feature performances by the Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players.

Contestants must register at the door the day of the event and pay a $10 registration fee. Admission to the competitions is free from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; tickets for the evening concert are $10, $5 for children, $27 family pass. Visit ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com. Call (870) 269-3851 or visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.

FILM/COMEDY: ‘Live With Jo Koy’

“Easter Sunday: Live with Jo Koy,” a cinematic introduction to the standup comedian as well as to his new feature film, is on screens in Little Rock, Fayetteville and Fort Smith today. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) “Easter Sunday: Live with Jo Koy,” a one-shot introduction to the stand-up comedian as well as to his new feature film, will be on screens in more than 850 theaters — including the Breckenridge 12, Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Malco Ft. Smith Cinema in Fort Smith — at 8 p.m. today, followed immediately by a full screening of the film. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com. Koy brings his 2022 “Funny Is Funny” World Tour to Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall on Oct. 20.

ETC.: Corvette shows

The Arkansas State Corvette Association holds its annual Car and Light Show this weekend:

◼️ The Light Show, 8 p.m. Saturday at the Four Points Sheraton, 925 S. University Ave., Little Rock

◼️ The Car Show, 10 a.m. Sunday at Bale Chevrolet, 13201 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

Both shows are open to all vehicles. Registration is $25. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Corvette Association charities, toy and backpack drives. Call George Wilson at (501) 804-0426 or Robert Sturd at (501) 912-3214.

History sandwich

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program’s “Sandwiching in History” program tours the fraternal section, the final resting place for many area Black citizens, of the Oakland-Fraternal Cemetery, 2101 Barber St., Little Rock, at noon Friday, marking the return to the program’s “in-person” tours after many months of virtual-only. The tour will be outdoors; social distancing is recommended and hand sanitizer, face masks, bottled water and a shade tent will be available. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/283838316886556.