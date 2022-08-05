Candidate filings

The following candidates filed Wednesday or Thursday for offices in cities with mayor-council forms of government in Benton, Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties.
The filing period is the same for several education-related races, listed below.
Filing began at noon Wednesday and ends at noon Aug. 10.
Candidates will be on the ballot during the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24.
Any person wishing to run for a municipal office must file a nominating petition, affidavit of eligibility, petition affidavit and political practice pledge with the county clerk by the Aug. 10 deadline.
City council candidates must be registered voters and live within the ward of the position they are seeking.
For a city of the first class, the petition must contain signatures from at least 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files; for a city of the second class or an incorporated town, the petition must contain signatures from at least 10 qualified electors of the candidate's city.
By Arkansas Code, any city with more than 2,500 residents can be a city of the first class and any city with more than 5,000 must be.
The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 10.
An * denotes an incumbent. No incumbents are noted for council seats and school boards because of the redrawing of many ward and zone boundaries after the 2020 census.
For a complete list of filings so far, visit nwaonline.com/vote.
MUNICIPAL
Benton County
Avoca
Recorder/treasurer
Nanette Barnes
City Council
Position 1
Kathleen L. Hansen
Bella Vista
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
Donna Hutchinson
Cave Springs
Mayor
Mike Maloney
Centerton
Mayor
Bill Edwards
Lance Johnson
City Council
Ward 2, Position 2
Josie Reed
Garfield
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Barry Kitterman
Gateway
Recorder/treasurer
Sherry M. Robinette
Gravette
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Shane Hargrave
Ward 3, Position 1
Richard Carver
Little Flock
Mayor
Jeffrey Van Sickler
Lowell
Mayor
Rodney Judy
Clerk
Liz Estes
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
Aaron Richard
Ward 3, Position 2
Bryant Sands
Pea Ridge
Mayor
Nathan See
Rogers
City Council
Ward 3, Position 1
Trey L. Weaver
W. Clay Kendall
Crawford County
Alma
Mayor
Gary O. Perry
Cedarville
Mayor
Brian Conger
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Timothy Breshears
Chester
City Council
Position 5
Sonja Shaffer
Kibler
Mayor
Andrew Crow
City Council
Ward 2, Position 2
Freddie Stephenson
Ward 3, Position 2
Joe White
Dyer
Mayor
Paul Brown*
Mulberry
Mayor
Gary Baxter*
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Sheila Trent
Ward 2, Position 1
Bobby Tweedy
Ward 3, Position 1
Wilma Peevy
Ward 3, Position 2
Jimmy Moore
Van Buren
Mayor
Joe Hurst*
City Clerk-Treasurer
Shawnna Reynolds
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Tyler Wood
Ward 1, Position 2
Phyllis Thomas
Ward 2, Position 2
Madison Simmons
Ward 3, Position 1
Michael Kneeland
Ward 3, Position 2
Kenneth Bell
Washington County
Elm Springs
Mayor
Harold D. Douthit
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
Roberta Peters
Ward 3, Position 1
Craig Overton
Fayetteville
Attorney
Kit Williams
Farmington
Attorney
Jay Moore
City Council
Ward 3, Position 2
Linda Bell
Johnson
City Council
Ward 3, Position 1
Angela Perea
Lincoln
Mayor
Doug Hutchens
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Doug Moore
Ward 1, Position 2
Clara M. Bailey
Ward 2, Position 1
Terry M. Bryson
Ward 3, Position 2
Mary A. West
Ward 4, Position 2
John D. Wood
Prairie Grove
City Council
Ward 4, Position 1
Paula Ditmars
Tontitown
Mayor
Joey Pianalto
City Council
Ward 2, Position 1
Daniel A. Montez III
West Fork
Clerk
Ann Upton
EDUCATION
Benton County
Bentonville School Board
Zone 1
Joel Dunning
Zone 3
Matthew Smith
Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees
Zone 2
Randy Rice
Zone 6
Mark Scott
Crawford County
Alma School Board
Zone 1
Carrie Jernigan
Zone 2
Sean Brister
Zone 4
John Ware
Position 6 At Large
Chapen Rucker
Cedarville School Board
Zone 4
Jeff Clayborn
Zone 5
Ethan Townsend