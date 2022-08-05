Candidate filings

The following candidates filed Wednesday or Thursday for offices in cities with mayor-council forms of government in Benton, Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties.

The filing period is the same for several education-related races, listed below.

Filing began at noon Wednesday and ends at noon Aug. 10.

Candidates will be on the ballot during the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24.

Any person wishing to run for a municipal office must file a nominating petition, affidavit of eligibility, petition affidavit and political practice pledge with the county clerk by the Aug. 10 deadline.

City council candidates must be registered voters and live within the ward of the position they are seeking.

For a city of the first class, the petition must contain signatures from at least 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files; for a city of the second class or an incorporated town, the petition must contain signatures from at least 10 qualified electors of the candidate's city.

By Arkansas Code, any city with more than 2,500 residents can be a city of the first class and any city with more than 5,000 must be.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 10.

An * denotes an incumbent. No incumbents are noted for council seats and school boards because of the redrawing of many ward and zone boundaries after the 2020 census.

For a complete list of filings so far, visit nwaonline.com/vote.

MUNICIPAL

Benton County

Avoca

Recorder/treasurer

Nanette Barnes

City Council

Position 1

Kathleen L. Hansen

Bella Vista

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Donna Hutchinson

Cave Springs

Mayor

Mike Maloney

Centerton

Mayor

Bill Edwards

Lance Johnson

City Council

Ward 2, Position 2

Josie Reed

Garfield

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Barry Kitterman

Gateway

Recorder/treasurer

Sherry M. Robinette

Gravette

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Shane Hargrave

Ward 3, Position 1

Richard Carver

Little Flock

Mayor

Jeffrey Van Sickler

Lowell

Mayor

Rodney Judy

Clerk

Liz Estes

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Aaron Richard

Ward 3, Position 2

Bryant Sands

Pea Ridge

Mayor

Nathan See

Rogers

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Trey L. Weaver

W. Clay Kendall

Crawford County

Alma

Mayor

Gary O. Perry

Cedarville

Mayor

Brian Conger

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Timothy Breshears

Chester

City Council

Position 5

Sonja Shaffer

Kibler

Mayor

Andrew Crow

City Council

Ward 2, Position 2

Freddie Stephenson

Ward 3, Position 2

Joe White

Dyer

Mayor

Paul Brown*

Mulberry

Mayor

Gary Baxter*

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Sheila Trent

Ward 2, Position 1

Bobby Tweedy

Ward 3, Position 1

Wilma Peevy

Ward 3, Position 2

Jimmy Moore

Van Buren

Mayor

Joe Hurst*

City Clerk-Treasurer

Shawnna Reynolds

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Tyler Wood

Ward 1, Position 2

Phyllis Thomas

Ward 2, Position 2

Madison Simmons

Ward 3, Position 1

Michael Kneeland

Ward 3, Position 2

Kenneth Bell

Washington County

Elm Springs

Mayor

Harold D. Douthit

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Roberta Peters

Ward 3, Position 1

Craig Overton

Fayetteville

Attorney

Kit Williams

Farmington

Attorney

Jay Moore

City Council

Ward 3, Position 2

Linda Bell

Johnson

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

Angela Perea

Lincoln

Mayor

Doug Hutchens

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Doug Moore

Ward 1, Position 2

Clara M. Bailey

Ward 2, Position 1

Terry M. Bryson

Ward 3, Position 2

Mary A. West

Ward 4, Position 2

John D. Wood

Prairie Grove

City Council

Ward 4, Position 1

Paula Ditmars

Tontitown

Mayor

Joey Pianalto

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Daniel A. Montez III

West Fork

Clerk

Ann Upton

EDUCATION

Benton County

Bentonville School Board

Zone 1

Joel Dunning

Zone 3

Matthew Smith

Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees

Zone 2

Randy Rice

Zone 6

Mark Scott

Crawford County

Alma School Board

Zone 1

Carrie Jernigan

Zone 2

Sean Brister

Zone 4

John Ware

Position 6 At Large

Chapen Rucker

Cedarville School Board

Zone 4

Jeff Clayborn

Zone 5

Ethan Townsend