Fayetteville's Yurachek receives PWO from Hogs

Fayetteville linebacker Brooks Yurachek received a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas after speaking to linebackers coach Michael Scherer on Friday.

Yurachek, 6-1 and 215 pounds, also has offers from Limestone University and Samford.

He comes from a football family. His brother Ryan played football at Marshall and served as graduate assistant on the Razorbacks' football staff before before recently being hired as the tight ends coach at Austin Peay.

His brother Jake is a redshirt junior linebacker at Arkansas. The Yuracheks' father, Hunter, is Arkansas' athletics director.

"I’m just grateful for the opportunity to follow in my brother’s footsteps and have the opportunity to play football at the next level," Brooks Yurachek said. "I am very excited to see what’s to come in the future as well."

Yurachek recorded 64 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups for the Class 7A runner-up Bulldogs as a junior. He also recovered a fumble.

“Brooks deserves this,” Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said of the Arkansas offer. “His approach to workouts and practice every day is unmatched. He is an unbelievable leader and vital part of our team. We are very lucky to have him be on our team.”



