Home Movies

"Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie" (not rated, five 45- to 51-minute episodes, streaming on AppleTV) This lengthy, sometimes overwrought five-part true crime docuseries (written, directed, and produced by Jim Sheridan) concerns the 1996 bludgeoning murder of French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier at her isolated holiday cottage in Schull, West Cork, Ireland; key suspect English journalist and poet Ian Bailey was found guilty in absentia by the French courts in 2019, yet was never found guilty in Ireland.

"Cave Rescue" (PG-13, 1 hour, 39 minutes, On Demand) When rising floodwaters trap a boys' soccer team in a cave system in Thailand, an elite Irish cave diver (Jim Warny, as himself) joins the massive effort to save them. Based on a true story -- the same one that was documented in 2019's "The Cave" and inspired Ron Howard's forthcoming "Thirteen Lives" -- shot at the original locations, and featuring real heroes involved in the rescue. With Ekawat Niratvorapanya, Lawrence de Stefano; directed by Tom Waller.

"Alex's War" (not rated, 2 hours, 15 minutes, Apple TV+) A character study, completely from his point of view, of divisive public figure Alex Jones, alt-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist, tracing his controversial 25-year career. Directed by Alex Lee Moyer.

"The 5th Man" (not rated, 1 hour, 10 minutes, On Demand) An uplifting documentary about Paul Limmer, a world-class track coach at Long Island's Mepham High School, about whom thousands of former athletes, many of whom never broke a record or won a trophy, credit for changing their lives. Written and directed by Trey Nelson.

"Back to the Beach" (PG, 1 hour, 32 minutes, Blu-ray) There are some who will celebrate the 35th anniversary of this goofy time-traveling comedy, originally released on Aug. 7, 1987, that parodies 1960s beach party films (including 1963's "Beach Party," 1964's "Muscle Beach Party" and "Bikini Beach," and 1965's "How to Stuff a Wild Bikini"). Here, Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, having grown up and abandoned their partying lifestyle, visit their daughter in Southern California, where they discover that they've still got what it takes to be stars of the modern beach scene. With Lori Loughlin, Connie Stevens, Edd "Kookie" Byrnes, Pee-Wee Herman, Bob Denver, Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Alan Hale Jr., Don Adams, Dick Dale, Stevie Ray Vaughan; directed by Lyndall Hobbs.

"Unicorn Town" (not rated, 1 hour, 23 minutes, On Demand) A docudrama in which a group of American professionals join an underfunded team of small-town German amateurs to compete in the European version of American football, not only for points, but for relevance. Directed by Nick Alfieri (one of the players).