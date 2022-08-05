A Music Calendar

Free Arkansauce show alert! Northwest Arkanasas’s favorite newgrass foursome will play at 7 p.m. tonight on the Butterfield Stage for Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St.in Rogers. The show is free, but tables are $20. Organizers warn that they may sell out. Find out more at railyardlive.com/live-events. Keep up with Arkansauce at arkansaucemusic.com. Interstellar Overdrive: A Tribute to Pink Floyd will plays Railyard Live at 7 p.m. Saturday.

ELSEWHERE

• Chris Canterbury and Erin Enderlin will perform at 8 p.m. today ($12-15) at TempleLive 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith.majesticfortsmith.com.

• Patti Steel Trio plays at 7 p.m. today at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Happy hour with Ultra Suede & The Hardtops starts at 6 p.m. ($8) with Willi Carlisle and Dylan Earl at 8:30 p.m. today ($15 and up); The Red Lens with Kin & Company, Miles End Beach and Mildenhall play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Route 358 plays at 6:30 p.m. today ($12) at Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. facebook.com/Route358.

• Abby Pierce plays at 7 p.m. today at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St., Siloam Springs.facebook.com/creeksidetaproom.

• Earl and Them perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. Tickets available at ozarkfolkways.org or at the door.

• Robbing Ford, Buddy Shute & The Motivators, Jeff Horton Band and Oreo Blue perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. facebook.com/meteorguitargallery/events.

Send info about your upcoming concerts to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com .