Retailers gear up for tax holiday

Retailers around the state are preparing back-to-school deals for this weekend’s annual sales-tax holiday as students return to primarily in-person instruction.

Arkansas’ sales-tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Act 757 of 2011 requires the state to hold a tax-free holiday every year during the first weekend in August.

Arkansas is one of 18 states with a sales-tax holiday, according to Scott Hardin, Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesperson.

During an open house for the media held Tuesday on Walmart’s preparations for the sales-tax holiday weekend, company spokesperson Tyler Thomason said that, “According to some data that we’ve pulled, it seems about 99% of students are going to be back in the classroom this fall and we want to be prepared for that.”

Thomason said individuals will be able to find deals on everything from computers and tablets to more traditional items as well.

“We have about 100 items that are less than a dollar and those are some of the more basic items. It’s all about trying to ensure that we have what parents are looking for and what students both need and want,” said Thomason.

Walmart is not the only retailer involved in this weekend’s tax-free sales.

Arkansas requires all retailers in the state to participate in the holiday and its listed exemptions.

Clothing priced under $100, accessories and equipment under $50, electronic devices and school supplies are all included in this year’s statewide exemptions.

Hardin said people should know that while individual clothing items must be below $100 in order to qualify as tax-free, there is not a limit on the price of electronics.

Hardin added that online purchases will also qualify if the transaction takes place between the established start and end of the holiday and the item is shipped to an Arkansas address.

College students can also secure various tax-free deals this weekend both in-store and online through their university’s bookstore or local shops such as Conway’s Textbook Brokers.

Although businesses are not required to report transactions or sales over the holiday season, Hardin reiterated that the estimated savings for consumers has increased since establishing the holiday in 2012.

“When the sales tax holiday was implemented in 2012, we estimated Arkansans would save a total of $2.2 million each year,” said Hardin, adding that the addition of electronics has changed that number significantly.

“Since that time, electronics — cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, printers, etc .— have been added to the list of tax-free qualifying items. Considering that change, in combination with inflation, Arkansans are likely saving between $4 million and $5 million in total each year,” said Hardin.

Thomason said the tax-free weekend is an exciting time of year for everyone involved.

“Parents and students are looking forward to this and we are too,” said Thomason.

Jennifer Roman shops for school supplies with her son, Kellen, 10, at Walmart in West Little Rock on Tuesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





