Second suspect charged in teen’s 2020 Little Rock slaying

Little Rock police have charged a second person in a June 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead, according to a Thursday tweet from the department.

Police on Wednesday issued a capital murder warrant for Brian Shields, 20, in relation to the June 2, 2020, shooting of Nicholas Jones near Cantrell Road and Cleveland Street. Jones died of his wounds a day later.

Shields is serving a 15-year sentence at the East Arkansas Regional Unit prison, where he has been since Jan. 28, for committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery and aggravated assault, Arkansas Department of Corrections records show.

The other person charged with capital murder in the killing, Freddrick Jackson, 18, was held in the Pulaski County jail when police served the warrant on May 14, police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

Earlier this year, Jackson was arrested and charged in the April 7 killing of Dolan Goff, 26, then-Chief Keith Humphrey said at an April 13 news conference.

Court records show that Jackson has been charged with capital murder in four separate killings, including the shootings of Jones and Goff.

Jackson is also charged in the June 15, 2020, killing of Daishaun Allen, 21, who was wounded during the Jones homicide less than two weeks before. Jackson would have been 15 at the time. He is also charged in a Feb. 20, 2021, killing, court records show.