Super Quiz: Flowers in Titles

1. Umberto Eco book title: "The Name of the --------."
2. Tiny Tim's signature song: "Tiptoe Through the --------."
3. Song and film title: "Days of Wine and ----------."
4. "Every morning you greet me" refers to this flower in "The Sound of Music."
5. Cartoon character ---------- Pig looks a lot like Porky Pig, her significant other.
6. The fleur-de-lis, associated primarily with French royalty, is a stylized -------- flower.
7. The official state anthem of Colorado is "Where the ---------- Grow."
8. -------- Bucket is a social climber on TV's "Keeping Up Appearances."
9. In Greek mythology, he fell in love with his own reflection.
ANSWERS:
1. Rose
2. Tulips
3. Roses
4. Edelweiss
5. Petunia
6. Lily
7. Columbines
8. Hyacinth
9. Narcissus