Super Quiz: Flowers in Titles

1. Umberto Eco book title: "The Name of the --------."

2. Tiny Tim's signature song: "Tiptoe Through the --------."

3. Song and film title: "Days of Wine and ----------."

4. "Every morning you greet me" refers to this flower in "The Sound of Music."

5. Cartoon character ---------- Pig looks a lot like Porky Pig, her significant other.

6. The fleur-de-lis, associated primarily with French royalty, is a stylized -------- flower.

7. The official state anthem of Colorado is "Where the ---------- Grow."

8. -------- Bucket is a social climber on TV's "Keeping Up Appearances."

9. In Greek mythology, he fell in love with his own reflection.

ANSWERS:

1. Rose

2. Tulips

3. Roses

4. Edelweiss

5. Petunia

6. Lily

7. Columbines

8. Hyacinth

9. Narcissus