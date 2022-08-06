Decatur gets $2 million for water project

DECATUR -- The long-awaited Western Benton County Water Project got the green light to proceed with the $3 million improvement that will provide some rural residents with a clean source of water.

Mayor Bob Tharp, attending the Benton County Quorum Court meeting in Bentonville on July 28, received the long-awaited news that the Benton County Quorum Court approved the city's request for money to pay for the water project.

"The Benton County Quorum Court awarded $2 million of American Rescue Plan funds to the city of Decatur for the Western Benton County Water Project," Melody Kwok, Benton County communications director, said in a press release July 29. "The city of Decatur will use these funds, along with additional funds that have been secured for the completion of the project."

Tharp began receiving requests from two rural Decatur residents seeking water from the city shortly after taking office in 2015. Since this project was in Benton County and not within the city limits, the cost to the city was more than the revenue the water department would receive.

For five years, officials with the city of Decatur have been trying to get water to rural customers in Benton County who live within the Decatur Water District. The city applied for grants, but was denied.

During the Feb. 17 meeting of the American Rescue Plan Committee, Tharp presented the city's Decatur West Water Main Extension plan.

"Rural water extensions were initially installed to assist with providing water for Peterson Industries to supply poultry houses. As the water main was installed, people began to move into these areas where water had become available. Extensions started for poultry, but became a growth accelerant for Benton County," according to the mayor.

Decatur initially asked for $3 million, the total cost of the project, but went back to the court to request $2 million after the city received $1 million from another source.

"This generous donation from the Quorum Court will be used to expand current water lines from main lines in the county that Decatur has had in place for years. The purpose will be to serve houses that need water desperately that are currently using purchased water, well water that is sulfur-ridden or spring water, in some cases. The project will serve approximately 40 residents on the outer western side of Benton County," Tharp said.

"In August 2021, Benton County requested organizations apply for economic recovery assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan. The county received 57 applications, including the proposal from the city of Decatur. Quorum court members based funding approval on the established federal criteria for rescue plan projects and considered whether the proposal would have a positive impact on the Benton County community," reads a county news release.

It will take about 18 months before rural water users in the Decatur area will begin to hook up to the city's water system. Tharp said.