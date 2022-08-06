Fort Smith declares water emergency, encourages conservation

FORT SMITH -- The city's utility department is strongly urging residents and businesses to conserve water immediately as repairs are being made to a water treatment plant, according to a news release Friday.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said in the release the city's contract users and residents need to use less water to allow the city to maintain its water supply and pressure to all users.

"Water conservation is critical," the news release states. "Without conservation, areas that are served by Fort Smith are experiencing low water pressure or are not receiving water at all. Please pitch in temporarily and use less water."

A mandatory boil order could be enacted if water levels in Fort Smith's water storage tanks continue to drop, according to the release.

Geffken issued a "phase II emergency water conservation declaration" per the city's Municipal Code Thursday.

A news release from that day states the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant experienced a mechanical issue Tuesday morning and was partially shut down for maintenance, although it was still able to produce 5 million gallons daily. The Lake Fort Smith Water Treatment Plant was also able to increase production to maintain the water supply.

Staff at the Lee Creek plant began returning the facility to full water production after the maintenance was finished, according to the Thursday news release. However, they had to shut it down completely to repair another maintenance issue that had been found.

The repairs are projected to be finished by Monday. The plant is estimated to resume full water production Aug. 12.

Residents are asked to refrain from using water to water or irrigate their lawns, wash anything outside and fill swimming pools or fountains, among other activities, according to the news release. It's also prohibited to use water from fire hydrants for construction, fire drills or routine hydrant testing, and golf course watering and other commercial irrigation can only be done with city water in the amount needed to preserve turf on the greens.

"Food processing and food service establishments may engage in such use of water only to the extent necessary to maintain and preserve public health and in compliance with any state or federal regulations," the release states. "Restaurants and other food service establishments may hose or wash only walkways immediately adjacent to entrances and not beyond 10 feet of entrances and not beyond 10 feet of garbage facilities, food delivery or food serving areas."

City of Van Buren Municipal Utilities also posted on its website Friday that the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed a boil water notice issued for Van Buren water customers north of Interstate 40 that day. Water for these customers may be unsafe for human consumption, meaning water used for drinking, food preparation or making ice must be boiled for one minute beforehand.