NLR police arrest suspect in shooting

North Little Rock police arrested a man Friday who is charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the day, according to a Saturday news release from authorities.

Detectives arrested Jaydin Alford, 18, of North Little Rock after questioning him in the aftermath of the shooting death of Jaylen Talley, 21, of North Little Rock.

Police responded about 12:30 p.m. Friday to apartment M-13 at the West Scenic Apartments at 605 W. Scenic Drive, where they found Talley shot. He was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

Alford was held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail without bond until his first court appearance on Tuesday, the release states.