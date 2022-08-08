Arkansas State Police: Lawrence County man killed following standoff with troopers, deputy

A Lawrence County man has died after he reportedly fired a gun outside his home and later pointed a weapon during a standoff with a deputy and two troopers who said they attempted to get him to surrender, Arkansas State Police said.

Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Troopers responded to a call at 3:45 p.m. about a man firing a gun indiscriminately in a neighborhood around 208 South Free Street in Portia, a northeast Arkansas town of about 430 people.

A sheriff’s deputy and two state troopers saw William Chad Newman, 40, standing inside a shop building with a handgun and rifle, authorities said.

According to state police, Newman refused to follow commands to drop the guns and surrender. He pointed one of the guns at the officers, who then fired at Newman, state police said.

Newman was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police, who are conducting an investigation. The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will do an autopsy.

The names of the state troopers involved in the shooting is being withheld "until later this week," state police said. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard state police policy in officer-involved shootings.

An investigative case file will be given to the Lawrence County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by the troopers and deputy was consistent with Arkansas law.