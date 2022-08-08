Tyson third quarter earnings surpasses expectations

SPRINGDALE - Tyson Foods Inc. third quarter exceeded Wall Street expectations.
The company reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $750 million on Monday.
On a per-share basis, the Springdale-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.94 per share.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.
The meat producer posted revenue of $13.5 billion in the period, also topping Wall Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.31 billion.
Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.