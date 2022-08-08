Sections
Tyson third quarter earnings surpasses expectations

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:15 a.m.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock.

SPRINGDALE - Tyson Foods Inc. third quarter exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The company reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $750 million on Monday.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.94 per share.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.5 billion in the period, also topping Wall Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.31 billion.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.


