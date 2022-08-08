Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

July 28

Fredrick Thomas Chartier Jr., 37, and Heather Marie Leding, 30, both of Springdale

Michael Ellis Drager, 53, and Julie Ann Drager, 55, both of Prairie Grove

William Tyler Foell, 23, Lebanon, Mo., and Logan Leann Grady, 23, Huntsville

Mary Agnes Lester, 42, and Katherine Marie Carpenter, 33, both of Fayetteville

July 29

Joshua Roy Calhoun, 26, Dandridge, Tenn., and Kathryn Rachel Boner, 35, Jay, Okla.

DeQuan Larielle Collins, 28, and Darmesha Montoya Marshae Davis, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jerrold Edward Dellosso, 39, and Samantha June Vandagriff, 35, both of Springdale

Zachary Paul Johnson, 25, and Hannah Danielle Knoedl, 31, both of Springdale

Guillermo Lopez Mendoza, 28, and Jessica Medina, 21, both of Springdale

Luis Enrique Martinez Echavarria, 29, and Daniela Landaverde Sauceda, 22, both of Springdale

Felix Ramirez, 44, and Misty Lachelle Barker, 42, both of Jonesboro

Emilio Rodriguez Mendez, 44, and Leticia Pina Ocampo, 43, both of Springdale

Aug. 1

Alex Chandler Bowman, 23, and Gracie Elizabeth Dixon, 23, both of Huntsville

Brian Hamilton Lee, 41, and Hilary Jordan Richardson, 36, both of Springdale

Logan Matthew Lee, 28, and Mackenzie Elizabeth Thomas, 23, both of Springdale

David Ray Maynard, 60, Omaha, and Sharolyn Sue Penney, 59, Springdale

Aug. 2

Joseph Casey Kinsey, 35, and Paige Lorrabeth Goodman Wolven, 32, both of Fayetteville

Daniel Lange, 24, and Lucinda Marie Prettyman, 23, both of Fayetteville

John Everette Pepper, 40, and Whitney Lynn Fultz, 33, both of Fayetteville

Christopher S. Schmeckenbecher, 43, Fayetteville, and Amber Denise Wheeler, 35, Harrison

Aug. 3

Jeffrey Kyle Coleman, 45, Springdale, and Lindsi Leigh Reed, 41, Bryant

Bradley Aaron Huff, 37, and Leslie Marie Roe, 34, both of Fayetteville

Turner Denham Hurley, 25, and Carlley Kinder Riggan, 25, both of Fayetteville

Asukulu Jackson Mwenda, 24, and Mami Apolina Sango, 24, both of Fayetteville

Lukas Andrew Reddick, 24, and Peyton Hope Boling, 22, both of Paragould

Garrett Scott Wallace, 24, and Carolyn Ann Godwin, 22, both of Springdale