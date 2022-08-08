Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
July 28
Fredrick Thomas Chartier Jr., 37, and Heather Marie Leding, 30, both of Springdale
Michael Ellis Drager, 53, and Julie Ann Drager, 55, both of Prairie Grove
William Tyler Foell, 23, Lebanon, Mo., and Logan Leann Grady, 23, Huntsville
Mary Agnes Lester, 42, and Katherine Marie Carpenter, 33, both of Fayetteville
July 29
Joshua Roy Calhoun, 26, Dandridge, Tenn., and Kathryn Rachel Boner, 35, Jay, Okla.
DeQuan Larielle Collins, 28, and Darmesha Montoya Marshae Davis, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jerrold Edward Dellosso, 39, and Samantha June Vandagriff, 35, both of Springdale
Zachary Paul Johnson, 25, and Hannah Danielle Knoedl, 31, both of Springdale
Guillermo Lopez Mendoza, 28, and Jessica Medina, 21, both of Springdale
Luis Enrique Martinez Echavarria, 29, and Daniela Landaverde Sauceda, 22, both of Springdale
Felix Ramirez, 44, and Misty Lachelle Barker, 42, both of Jonesboro
Emilio Rodriguez Mendez, 44, and Leticia Pina Ocampo, 43, both of Springdale
Aug. 1
Alex Chandler Bowman, 23, and Gracie Elizabeth Dixon, 23, both of Huntsville
Brian Hamilton Lee, 41, and Hilary Jordan Richardson, 36, both of Springdale
Logan Matthew Lee, 28, and Mackenzie Elizabeth Thomas, 23, both of Springdale
David Ray Maynard, 60, Omaha, and Sharolyn Sue Penney, 59, Springdale
Aug. 2
Joseph Casey Kinsey, 35, and Paige Lorrabeth Goodman Wolven, 32, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Lange, 24, and Lucinda Marie Prettyman, 23, both of Fayetteville
John Everette Pepper, 40, and Whitney Lynn Fultz, 33, both of Fayetteville
Christopher S. Schmeckenbecher, 43, Fayetteville, and Amber Denise Wheeler, 35, Harrison
Aug. 3
Jeffrey Kyle Coleman, 45, Springdale, and Lindsi Leigh Reed, 41, Bryant
Bradley Aaron Huff, 37, and Leslie Marie Roe, 34, both of Fayetteville
Turner Denham Hurley, 25, and Carlley Kinder Riggan, 25, both of Fayetteville
Asukulu Jackson Mwenda, 24, and Mami Apolina Sango, 24, both of Fayetteville
Lukas Andrew Reddick, 24, and Peyton Hope Boling, 22, both of Paragould
Garrett Scott Wallace, 24, and Carolyn Ann Godwin, 22, both of Springdale