Coaches put Hogs at No. 23

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will open the season ranked No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches poll released on Monday.

The University of Arkansas, coming off a 9-4 season, is in the preseason rankings voted on by a cross section of 65 FBS coaches, including third-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, for the first time since 2015, when the Razorbacks opened at No. 20.

Arkansas is scheduled to face four opponents in the preseason poll, starting with its season and home opener on Sept. 3 vs. No. 22 Cincinnati, which is coming off the first appearance by a non-Power 5 program in the College Football Playoff.





The Razorbacks are also set to face preseason No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 1 in Fayetteville, No. 7 Texas A&M on Sept. 24 in Arlington, Texas, and No. 24 Ole Miss on Nov. 19 in Fayetteville.

Additionally, the Hogs have games against BYU, LSU and Auburn, which were among the first six teams also receiving votes in the poll.

SEC coaches voting this year in addition to Pittman are Florida's Billy Napier, Alabama's Nick Saban, and Georgia's Kirby Smart. Additionally, Arkansas State University Coach Butch Jones, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, Liberty's Hugh Freeze, Texas-San Antonio's Jeff Traylor, the former Arkansas running backs coach, and Utah State's Blake Anderson, the former Arkansas State coach, are among the other coaches of interest on the panel.





Ball out

Defensive tackle Cam Ball missed Monday's workout after having a health issue during Sunday afternoon's practice that required him to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident happened at the very end of a slightly shortened practice with the heat index soaring up to 100 degrees. A team spokesman said Ball, a 6-5, 313-pounder from Atlanta, is undergoing tests to determine what affected him.

The Razorbacks have trimmed practice times each of the last two days, largely on account of the soaring temperature. Coach Sam Pittman said several players had cramping issues in the camp opener last Friday, and tight end Hudson Henry said his asthma acted up and prevented him from completing the opener.

Guide in

The football media guide arrived in print form on Monday and was distributed to the press.

The guide, which had been available in digital form since SEC Media Days last month, features four players on the cover, safety Jalen Catalon, center Ricky Stromberg, quarterback KJ Jefferson and linebacker Bumper Pool, from left to right.





On the back inside cover is a picture of Coach Sam Pittman sitting on a "throne" with the Southwest Classic, Golden Boot, Battle Line and Outback Bowl trophies, along with "Larry" the bowling ball, acquired after the Razorbacks qualified for bowl eligibility.

Razorbacks all day

First-year Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman was born in Forrest City but grew up in Memphis.

His parents, Dennis and Deshay, still live in Memphis.

"Absolutely," Bowman said when asked if his parents are big Arkansas fans. "Razorbacks all day.

"I'm a basketball player at heart, so I grew up a Nolan Richardson fan, '40 Minutes of Hell'. So Corey Beck, Scotty Thurman ... I [grew up] watching those guys play.

"So when I got the job, I had 2 million phone calls talking about tickets and all that and I"m like, 'I haven't even gotten there yet.'"

Landers' speed

Cornerbacks Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark said wide receiver Matt Landers, a senior transfer from Toledo who began his college career at Georgia, has been tough to defend.

"Speed, speed," Chavis said when asked what's impressive about Landers. "He can run and he can catch. So the deep ball, the 50-50 ball, yeah, I like Matt."

Clark said Landers, at 6-5, 197 pounds, does a good job of getting open.

"He can create a lot of separation," Clark said. "He's got pretty big strides. He's definitely a new type of receiver we've seen this fall camp. So he's been good for us."

Landers had 20 receptions for 514 yards, a 25.7-yard average, and 5 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

'Ripped up'

Cornerbacks Coach Dominique Bowman said Hudson Clark has changed his body since last spring to get bigger and stronger.

"Hudson Clark is ripped up," Bowman said.

Clark laughed when told of Bowman's comment.

"I feel like our strength staff and our nutritionist have done a great job preparing me throughout the summer and spring to put on a couple of pounds," Clark said. "My strength has definitely gone up this summer and it's a big thanks to them."

Clark said he weighs 183 pounds after finishing last season at 176.

Short window

The reduction in practice time for workout No. 4 of training camp also dropped the viewing window for media to the first three periods on Monday.

Temperatures again hovered in the mid-90s with a heat index of 101 degrees.

NFL value

Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, a former NFL offensive coordinator, said Trey Knox's move to tight end enhances his opportunity to play professionally.

"Trey, who is a good special teams player, understands the value now of why that's important, why it's important for when scouts show up," Loggains said. 'They see him doing these drills, because they're going to want to know [if he can play on special teams].

"It's a 53-man roster, not 85 scholarship plus, oh, 110. It's 53 plus 10 on the practice squad, so now your special teams value is more important than it's ever been. And if you can play tight end at his size and move like he does and show special teams value, it obviously increases your NFL value."

Problem child

The tight end trio of Trey Knox, Hudson Henry and Nathan Bax lit up when asked about freshman position mate Ty Washington.

"That boy is going to be a problem," Knox said off the jump.

"He's going to be good, man," Henry added. "He's definitely a hidden gem coming from Georgia."

Washington is a 6-4, 221-pounder from Leesburg, Ga., who went through spring drills after picking the Razorbacks over South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Central Florida and others.

"One thing he does well is ask questions," Bax said. "He's always asking what he can do to get better. If he continues to do that, especially as a freshman, the ceiling is high for him."

Knox said he's taken Washington under his wing.

"He's actually staying at my house right now just because we're in camp and I want to talk to him and really just try to help him through this whole thing," Knox said. "Camp is not easy. It's not for the weak minded. It's a grind and he's going to hit a wall eventually.

"I just want to be there to help him get through it and teach him more about ball, the signals, with plays and just try to make him the best he can, because he can definitely help this team."

Shaping up

Erin Outley, a redshirt freshman tight end from Little Rock Parkview, is able to practice after sitting out last season while recovering from surgery.

"He came off a severe knee injury, and that hurt him," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He came in here close to looking like a tackle more than he did a tight end.

"He finally got the weight off, which helped his knee as well. His knee is healed up fine now. He's just got to keep working."

Pittman said Outley is probably No. 5 on the depth chart.

"He's just got to keep working," Pittman said. "Now he has a chance, to be honest with you, because he's in shape, his knee is fine. I could see him moving up that chart, because his high school film was really good."