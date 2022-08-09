With plenty of quantity, ASU looking for quality among inexperied wide receiver corps

JONESBORO -- Sometimes picking out Champ Flemings through the mass of white jerseys during Arkansas State University's practice sessions is an arduous task.

At 5-5 and 142 pounds, Flemings can almost hide between hulking offensive linemen and towering wideouts when he takes his position in the slot.

Then the Pasadena, Calif., native will bust through the defense -- going untouched for 50 yards, as he did Saturday -- and it's impossible to miss Flemings waltzing into the end zone.

Less than a week into camp, Flemings has emerged as the most obvious contributor at a wide receiver spot that, while not necessarily lacking in quantity, appears surprisingly unsettled, particularly for a Red Wolf offense that will again rely on its passing attack.

"We're going to have some individuals that really haven't gained very many game-like repetitions," Jones said of his wideouts. "Everyone in that group, we need them to step up and contribute."

Flemings, an Oregon State transfer, is the most experienced wide receiver, having played 42 games over five years with the Beavers. Although he played some on the outside, it's unlikely he'll be able to replace the production of Corey Rucker, who departed for South Carolina after leading ASU in yards (826) and touchdowns (9) last season.

The expectation is that Te'Vailance Hunt and Jeff Foreman will hold down the Red Wolves' two wide spots. Hunt was second on the team in catches, yards and touchdowns a year ago.

But Foreman -- now entering his fourth season in Jonesboro and coming off 2021 in which he started 11 of 12 games -- has as much breakout potential as any at the position.

"Jeff's big deal is just consistency," Jones said. "Throughout the course of a practice, I see glimpses where he gets you really excited. Now, it's Jeff being a complete player every time he steps on the field."

Flemings' presence will bolster a slot group that could see as many as four or five players rotated during the course of a game.

Sophomore Reagan Ealy -- one of Jones' first recruits after being hired at ASU in late 2020 -- had 11 catches in his first season of college football but appeared in 11 games.

Khyheem Waleed, a top-100 receiver in the Class of 2019 who has seen action in nine games between his time with Boise State and the Red Wolves, should provide some positional versatility. He worked as an outside option during ASU's first few practices before showing comfort on the inside, grabbing a pair of passes in the back of the end zone from James Blackman on Monday.

And then there's Wyatt Begeal, who transitioned to receiver in the spring after the Red Wolves recruited him as a quarterback in its 2021 class.

"Your first camp at wide receiver is definitely one you have to prepare for," Begeal said. "I'm definitely more confident in execution and how to run the route. Being a quarterback before receiver, you know the route and what you're supposed to run. It's just a matter of how you run it."

Despite all of ASU's warts last fall, it averaged nearly 50 yards per game passing more than the next-closest team in the Sun Belt Conference. With Jones, Blackman and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf reunited, the Red Wolves have no reason to not lean further into their offensive strength.

Begeal acknowledges there's plenty for him still learn. The same could be said for most of ASU's young wideouts.

Fortunately for them, Flemings is a willing teacher.

"If I'm not emptying the tank, I can't hold everybody else to that same expectation," Flemings said. "Dealing with the heat is a new thing for me ... [but] I'm just trying to play hard, practice hard and lead by example as much as humanly possible."