Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Body of Texas man recovered from Caddo River

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 10:23 a.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

CLARK COUNTY -- The body of a Nash, Texas, man was recovered Monday from the Caddo River, authorities said.

Jakeylon Burnett’s body was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Arkansas 7 bridge over the river, according to the Clark County sheriff's office.

Burnett, 19, was first reported missing Saturday evening when those in his party called 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water, according to law enforcement.

Authorities from the Clark County sheriff's office, Caddo Valley Police Department, Arkadelphia Police Department and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission participated in the search.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT