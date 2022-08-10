Body of Texas man recovered from Caddo River

CLARK COUNTY -- The body of a Nash, Texas, man was recovered Monday from the Caddo River, authorities said.

Jakeylon Burnett’s body was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Arkansas 7 bridge over the river, according to the Clark County sheriff's office.

Burnett, 19, was first reported missing Saturday evening when those in his party called 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water, according to law enforcement.

Authorities from the Clark County sheriff's office, Caddo Valley Police Department, Arkadelphia Police Department and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission participated in the search.