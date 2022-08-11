Santana’s drive ends slump, tops reeling Yanks

SEATTLE -- In a clubhouse with little experience of being in a playoff chase, Carlos Santana is the old guy that can be turned to for advice and guidance.

And sometimes he comes up with a clutch hit or two as a reminder he's still pretty good player.

Santana snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a go-ahead two-run home run during Seattle's three-run seventh inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Wednesday.

"I trust Carlos in a number of different areas, certainly on the field, the pedigree and the experience level," Seattle Manager Scott Servais said. "I also trust him a lot in the clubhouse."

Thanks to two tense, one-run victories, Seattle took two of three from New York for the second consecutive week to win the season series 4-2. The Mariners won 1-0 in 13 innings on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 45th home run of the season for the Yankees, who have lost eight of 10.

"I think they're really good. They can pitch, obviously have some good starters, but their bullpen is about as good a bullpen as we faced," New York Manager Aaron Boone said of Seattle. "They can mix and make, they got right and left in their lineup. Obviously they're going to get (Julio) Rodriguez back. That team certainly feels for real."

Seattle has not lost a series to a team other than AL West-leading Houston since mid-June, when it dropped four of five to the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle is 10-10 since the All-Star break, a challenging stretch that including 13 games against Houston and New York.

Seattle improved to 27-14 in one-run games.

"I think we just play so many of them that we're more comfortable in them than other teams," said Seattle reliever Paul Sewald, who pitched the ninth for his 15th save. " Playoffs are going to be tight and we're really good at one run games. We're just comfortable playing in them."

ANGELS 5, ATHLETICS 4 (12) Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th that lifted Los Angeles to a three-game sweep of Oakland.

GUARDIANS 3, TIGERS 2 Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to Cleveland get off to a solid start and beat Detroit.

RANGERS 8, ASTROS 4 (10) Leody Taveras doubled in three runs in the top of the 10th to cap a 5-RBI night as Texas defeated Houston.

ROYALS 8, WHITE SOX 3 M.J. Melendez homered and Kyle Isbel drove in two runs with a single as Kansas City beat Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 9, ROCKIES 5 Nolan Arenado and Albert Pujols both hit home runs and combined for seven hits as St. Louis beat Colorado.

CUBS 4, NATIONALS 2 Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent Chicago past Washington.

METS 10, REDS 2 Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and New York breezed past Cincinnati for its sixth consecutive win.

PADRES 13, GIANTS 7 Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola's two-run home run capped a seven-run rally -- all with two outs -- that carried San Diego past San Francisco.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3 J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single that capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning off NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara, and Philadelphia beat Miami for its seventh consecutive win.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 8, RED SOX 4 Top Atlanta prospect Vaughn Grissom homered onto Lansdowne Street in his major league debut, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run home run to lead the Braves over Boston.

BREWERS 4, RAYS 3 (10) Rowdy Tellez hit a tying home run in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames' game-ending RBI single that gave Milwaukee the win over Tampa Bay.

