Eastbound I-40 lanes remain closed in St. Francis County following tanker truck crash

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County were still blocked Tuesday morning after a tanker truck hauling diesel fuel caught fire Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just over a mile north of Madison around 3:18 p.m. About a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

Dave Parker, spokesperson for the agency, said crews were at the scene trying to clear debris from the crash.

“That will allow us to then get in and do an inspection of the roadway and the bridge in the area to see if any damage was incurred,” Parker said. “Then we’ll determine what repairs we need to do and how long it might take.”

Parker said all vehicles involved in the crash were cleared out around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Parker recommends drivers heading in that direction to take the Arkansas 78 exit near Wheatley and get on U.S. 70.

At least one person was confirmed dead as a result of the crash, according to Parker.