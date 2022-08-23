• Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, will be awarded the 2022 Liberty Medal because "his courage has inspired people around the world to defend liberal democracy and the rule of law," National Constitution Center CEO Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement.

• Richard Bernstein, a Michigan Supreme Court justice, told hundreds of Democrats as he accepted the party's nomination for the Nov. 8 general election that the court "will have the final word in a woman's right to choose in the state of Michigan."

• Mohammad Syahril, Indonesia Health Ministry spokesman said monkeypox is "a self-limiting disease that will disappear after 20 days if the patient doesn't have any preexisting conditions" in light of the confirmation of a 27-year-old Jakarta man's infection.

• Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen found innocent in killing two men and wounding a third with his rifle during 2020 protests in Wisconsin, posed for a selfie with a Thrall, Texas, police officer angering some Facebook users before the department removed its post.

• Raila Odinga, 77, filed a Kenya Supreme Court challenge in which he claimed "premeditated ... criminal subversion of the integrity and constitutionality of the electoral process in order to assist and secure a fraudulent result" in the presidential contest he lost.

• David Howard, police chief in Pembroke Park, Fla., filed a six-month notice of intent to sue calling claims of misconduct in two unsuccessful attempts fire him "not only false and ridiculous, but indisputably and completely unrelated to [the] Town or to Chief Howard's job."

• Joshua Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, Miss., was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child neglect in the death of his girlfriend's 6-year-old son.

• Nick Wilding, a professor of history at Georgia State University, expressed "serious doubts" of the authenticity a 1600s manuscript by Galileo Galilei documenting a celestial body orbiting Jupiter, which University of Michigan experts later concluded was fake.

• Jeanette Nunez, a Cuban-American and Republican lieutenant governor of Florida, told listeners of a conservative radio show in Miami that Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to bus migrants "very frankly, to the state of Delaware -- the state of the President."