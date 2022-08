A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in Jefferson County, police said.

The driver of a 2022 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on U.S. 79 around 6 a.m. and approaching the northbound exit traffic light on Interstate 530 when Zachary Simpson, 30, of Pine Bluff came from the west and into their path, according to a Pine Bluff Police report.

The driver was unable to stop, police said.

They also said the road was dry and the weather was cloudy.