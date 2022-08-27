White Hall squeaks by Sheridan

SHERIDAN -- The White Hall Bulldogs eked out a 27-24 win on the Sheridan Yellowjackets' home field in the final minutes of Friday night's game.

Coach Ryan Mallett's Bulldogs trailed behind the Yellowjackets until the last 4 minutes of the game when Jamarion Black ran 23 yards for a touchdown. Hector Murillo's kick was good, putting the Bulldogs up three points.

This was former Razorback quarterback and NFL player Mallett's first win as a head coach.

"Big win," Mallett said. "Glad we finished the game even when we were down at the half. We ran the ball pretty well. We have to be more efficient in the passing game."

With 3:42 off the clock in the first quarter, a 25-yard field goal attempt gave Sheridan a 3-0 lead.

With 9:58 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took over with Jaden Smith moving down the field for 6 yards before a tackle by Ricky Johnson. Noah Smith ran 9 yards with Jake Smith tackling. Jaden Smith returned to run another 10 yards before Kylon Davis ran 11 yards. With 5:58 left, Smith ran 2 yards for the touchdown. The kick was no good. White Hall led 6-3.

The Yellowjackets answered Jaden Smith's touchdown when Jarrett Atchley threw a pass to Payton Sterrit for 71 yards and a touchdown. The kick was good and Sheridan took the lead again 10-6.

Less than 2 minutes into the second quarter, Atchley ran 11 yards to score a touchdown. The kick was good. Sheridan led 17-6.

The Bulldogs scrambled to refocus in the second quarter while Sheridan's defense held strong.

At the half, Sheridan held their 11-point lead.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Coming in to the third, Yellowjackets kicked off to the 31-yard line with Bulldog Marshon Jordon returning to the Bulldogs 40. On first and 10, Jaden Smith ran 60 yards for the touchdown. Murillo's kick was good. White Hall closed the gap with Sheridan still leading 17-13.

With 5:23 on the clock, Yellowjacket Conrad Davis pushed the ball down for four yards on first-and-10. Atchley ran 46 yards for a touchdown with the point after the kick giving the Yellowjackets a 24-13 lead.

Jaden Smith answered with another touchdown, pulling White Hall within 24-20.

Jaden Smith continued the Bulldogs' comeback, making the final touchdown to win the game for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs had zero turnovers and rushed for 263 yards. The Yellowjackets had one turnover and rushed for 236 yards.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Jaden Smith with 161 yards and three touchdowns.

NEXT UP ...

White Hall visits the Warren Lumberjacks on Sept. 2. Warren lost to Stuttgart 31-28.

Sheridan has a week off before visiting the Searcy Lions, who lost 40-39 to Batesville.

Ryan Mallett points out details in his first game as White Hall head coach Friday in Sheridan. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)



White Hall running back Jaden Smith finds a hole in the offensive line against Sheridan during the first quarter Friday at Yellowjacket Stadium. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)

