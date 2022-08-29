Boy, 11, dies after being swept into storm drain in Bentonville

An afternoon storm and flooding led to the death of an 11-year-old boy Monday after he was swept into a storm drain in Bentonville, according to police.

Emergency responders went to the area of Southeast 28th and Southeast C streets about 5:36 p.m. Monday on reports two people had been pulled into a storm drain, said Adam McInnis, spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department.

Shortly after arriving, police and firefighters located a 47-year-old woman and removed her from the storm drain. She was transported to a local hospital, McInnis said.

As responders continued their search, they found the boy. He was transported to the hospital, where he died, according to McInnis.

A news release from the city of Bentonville stated some juveniles had been playing in the water in a retention area when one of them "became distressed" and a woman entered the area to assist him.

McInnis said no additional details were available as of late Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, Monday's storm left thousands without power.

Electric companies Carroll Electric Cooperative, Ozarks Electric Cooperative and Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 4,000 customers were left without power Monday evening.

Carroll had 119 without power in Benton County, Southwestern had 255 in Washington County and Ozarks had 3,650 in Washington County without power as of 6:30 p.m.

The most concentrated area without power was in Tontitown with 1,893 Ozarks customers without power. Ozarks had 377 customers in Johnson without power.