Boil order issued for Cave Springs after water main break at corner of Shores Avenue and Rainbow Road

CAVE SPRINGS -- The city's Water Department has issued a boil order for residents that will remain in effect until further notice.

A loss of water and/or pressure was due to a water main break at the corner of Shores Avenue and Rainbow Road, according to the boil order the city posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

The water therefore may be unsafe for consumption. Any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use, according to the order.

Repairs were completed Tuesday night and water samples sent to the Arkansas Health Department. The boil order will be lifted once the safety of the water is confirmed, the post states.