PREP ROUNDUPS AND RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 62, CLINTON 44

The Lady Wildcats took control in the fourth quarter and cruised past Clinton at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Delaney Roller scored 21 points to pace Har-Ber (2-0) and Pacious McDaniel scored 20 to go with 7 rebounds. Har-Ber led 31-22 at halftime and outscored Clinton 19-10 in the fourth quarter.

CARL JUNCTION, MO. 62, SPRINGDALE 58

The Lady Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter but came up short in the semifinals of the Carl Junction (Mo.) tournament on Wednesday. Desraye Buerge scored a game-high 25 points for Carl Junction. Three Springdale players scored in double-figures. Charleen Hudson and Adriana Hernandez had 17 points each and Aubri Wilson scored 14 for the Lady Bulldogs (3-1) Springdale defeated Mount Vernon on Monday 54-37. The Lady Bulldogs will take on Parkview, Mo., today in the third-place game.

OZARK CATHOLIC 58, GREENLAND 57 (OT)

Clara Mariscotti hit two free throws with 8 seconds remaining in overtime to give Ozark Catholic a nonconference victory Tuesday night over Greenland. The Lady Griffins (6-7) outscored the Lady Pirates (1-4) 8-7 over the extra 4 minutes after Greenland rallied from a 35-30 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Mariscotti and Izzie Antony led Ozark Catholic with 15 points apiece, while Gabbi Dickinson added 14.

SILOAM SPRINGS 50, GENTRY 49

Brooke Ross hit two free throws to take a one-point lead, and Siloam Springs held on over the final seconds to defeat Gentry 50-49 at Pioneer Gymnasium in Gentry on Tuesday. Gentry’s Alyssa McCarty hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Pioneers (3-2) a 49-48 lead, and Siloam Springs inbounded the ball and called timeout with 13.2 seconds left. Out of the timeout, the Lady Panthers quickly got the ball to Ross, and she was fouled and calmly sank two free throws. Siloam Springs (1-4) led 12-8 after the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime. The Lady Panthers built up a large lead in the third quarter, only for Gentry to rally and cut it to 39-27 going into the fourth quarter. Ross and Emily Keehn each scored 15 points to lead Siloam Springs. McCarty led Gentry with 23 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, while Kaitlyn Caswell had 13.

GRAVETTE 71, LINCOLN 11

The Lady Lions jumped to a 24-1 lead after a quarter and cruised to the win over Lincoln in the season opener. Alexa Parker finished with a game-high 13 points for Gravette — all in the first half. Dalacie Wishon added 10, also all in the first half. Gravette led 50-2 at halftime.

KINGSTON 44, ALPENA 39 (OT)

Kingston lost its early lead but outscored Alpena 9-4 in overtime to claim the 1A-1 East Conference victory at Alpena. The Lady Yellowjackets (5-6, 1-0) jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the opening quarter, but that margin dwindled to 26-22 by halftime and 29-27 to end the third quarter. Jaidyn Head had 14 points for Kingston, which hosts Flippin in a nonconference game Thursday. Kelsey Kolb had 12 points and Laini Block had 11 for Alpena (5-8, 0-1).

BOONEVILLE 69, WALDRON 15

Booneville ran out to a 26-0 lead after one quarter and cruised past Waldron. Leigh Swint led Booneville (2-3) with 20 points. Alexis Franklin added 11. Kaylee Underwood had five points for Waldron (1-6).

LAMAR 54, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 25

Karley Williams poured in 15 points to pace Lamar to a blowout of Shiloh Christian Tuesday, helping coach Brandon Schluterman’s crew improve to 5-0. Lamar, which travels to Hector Thursday, started the season 9-0 last year. In addition to Williams, Madison Davidson contributed 12 points.

LAVACA 51, CEDARVILLE 43

Katie May led Lavaca to its sixth victory in nine games Monday with a win over Cedarville. Teammate Emerson Schaefer finished with 13 points for the winners (6-3). Lavaca opens 2A-4 West play on Dec. 9 against Mountainburg.

MOUNTAINBURG 55, HACKETT 44

First-year Lady Dragons coach Paige Jones saw her squad outlast Hackett to improve to 5-1 on the season. Kailey France had a game-high 22 points to pace the winners. Alisha Linder finished with 15. The Dragons host Hass Hall Friday.

PARIS 56, WEST FORK 36

Jayden Wells led a balanced scoring attack with 22 points Monday to power the Lady Eagles to a win over West Fork. MaKailie Carter and Kaydence Freeman finished with 10 and nine points, respectively. Annabelle Perry and Preslee Bowman finished with eight and seven points for the winners.

MANSFIELD 44, OZARK 41

Sisters Kynslee and Kaylee Ward combined for 28 points to help fuel Mansfield to a close win over Ozark at the Booneville Bearcat Classic. Mansfield is 6-0. Lauren Bailie hit five 3-pointers for the Lady Hillbillies (0-4). Anna Woolsey and Briley Burns added 11 points apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRAVETTE 68, LINCOLN 63 (OT)

Gunnar Woolard and William Betz had 10 of Gravette’s 19 points in overtime as the Lions outlasted previously unbeaten Lincoln during nonconference action Tuesday in Lion Arena. Gravette (4-2) owned a 28-23 at halftime, but Lincoln (6-1) pulled within 39-38 after three quarters and eventually forced overtime with a 49-49 deadlock. Woolard finished with 24 points and Betz 11 for Gravette, whose win avenged a loss at Lincoln a week ago. Kayden Job had 20 points to lead a trio of Lincoln players in double figures, followed by Paxton Price with 16 and Bryson Karber with 11.

LEAD HILL 59, DEER 28

Quintin Sewell recorded a double-double as Lead Hill rolled past Deer during a 1A-1 East Conference game at Lead Hill. Sewell finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (3-11, 1-1), who led 21-6 after one quarter and continued to pull away. Lead Hill led 33-11 at halftime and 57-12 after three quarters. Augustin Lahaut added 12 points and Kaden Baker had 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

VALLEY SPRINGS 51, OZARK MOUNTAIN 37

Maddax Johnson had 17 points to lead Valley Springs to a nonconference home victory over Ozark Mountain. The Tigers (9-7) led 10-5 after one quarter and continued to pull away with a 27-17 halftime cushion and a 38-23 edge after three quarters. Kaden Horn added 14 points for Valley Springs, which plays at home Thursday against Lisa Academy North. Collins Walker had 10 points for Ozark Mountain (5-6), which hosts Yellville-Summit in a nonconference game Friday.

KINGSTON 52, ALPENA 35

Kingston outscored Alpena 18-8 in the third quarter to pull away and claim a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Alpena. The outburst helped the Yellowjackets (7-5, 1-0) turn a 21-11 halftime lead into a 39-19 cushion. Chism Floyd led Kingston with 18 points while Canton Clark added 15. Cody Block had 15 points for Alpena (3-11, 0-1).

FS SOUTHSIDE 71, VAN BUREN 59

Yazed Talforo scored a game-high 26 points and the Mavericks dominated the fourth quarter to claim a nonconference win. Southside (1-1) trailed 16-12 after one quarter but outscored Van Buren 24-13 in the second quarter to take a 36-29 lead at the half. The Pointers pulled within one at 48-47 heading into the fourth quarter, but Southside outscored Van Buren 23-12 over the final eight minutes. Levi Steele finished with 14 points for the Mavericks.

HUNTSVILLE 73, ELKINS 57

Three Eagles scored in double-figures in a nonconference win. Troy Lambert led the way for Huntsville (4-0) with 23 points. Kobe Ogden scored 20 and Mason Davidson finished with 15. Huntsville led 42-26 at halftime and cruised from there.

PEA RIDGE 51, PARIS 46

James Bledsoe and Bric Cote scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Pea Ridge past Paris. Sam Muldrow led the Eagles (3-2) with 20 points. Mason Bradley added

16.

OZARK 59, MANSFIELD 36

Braeson Peters, Eli Masingale and Kyle Archer combined for 37 points to help power Ozark to a big win over Mansfield at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Peters and Masingale finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Ozark. Cole Kindle led Mansfield (3-2) with 15 points.

SUBIACO ACADEMY 61, HACKETT 20

Barrett Newton led Subiaco to a quick win over Hackett at the Golden Arrow Classic in Lavaca. Newton led all scorers with 20 points. Caleb Crowell and Darian Rolle had nine and eight points, respectively, for the winners.

DOVER 59, BOONEVILLE 56

Lane Standridge poured in 21 points to fuel Dover to a three-point win over Booneville at the Bearcat Classic. The Pirates’ Wesley Dale added 11. Raiden Ferguson led the Bearcats with 17 points. Colter Fisher and Christopher Johnson added 10 each.

LAMAR 67, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 55

Sophomore Ben Noonan scored 19 points and pulled down 21 rebounds Tuesday to power Lamar to a win over Shiloh Christian. Junior Lane Miller had 20 points and six rebounds for the winners. Sophomore Caleb Green added 19 points and grabbed five boards for Lamar. The Warriors travel to Hector Thursday.

PRAIRIE GROVE 43, CEDARVILLE 37

Prairie Grove’s Corbin Bowlin had 10 points to pace Prairie Grove to a win over Cedarville on Monday. Lane Hightower paced the Pirates with a game-high 23 points. Cedarville (0-4) next plays Mountain-burg on Dec. 6.

WALDRON 66, DANVILLE 27

Waldron’s Trenton Hunt nearly outscored Danville by himself Tuesday. The Bulldogs’ standout scored 21 points to power Waldron to a win over the Little Johns. Teammates Lidge Stinson and Rojelio Avila had 16 and 10 points, respectively. Alex Mullins led Danville with 18 points.

MULBERRY 59, JC WESTSIDE 50

Brycen Marvin poured in 26 points to help lead Mulberry to a win over Johnson County Westside on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets’ Dominic Belt and John Henslee finished with 13 and eight points, respectively.

PREP WRESTLING

BOYS

Rogers Heritage 57, Seneca, Mo. 22

106: Paxton Bruegal, Sen., def. Corbin Elias, Hert., by technical fall, 18-2, 4:05. 113: Jacob McCrary, Hert., def. Colton Pollard, Sen. by fall, 0:45. 120: Ethan McCrary, Hert., def. Hunter Hanes, Sen., by fall, 1:58. 126: Adam Perea, Hert., won by forfeit. 132: Cash Bray, Hert., def. Eli Manley, Sen., 8-7. 138: Brady Roark, Sen., def. Kaden Mc-Crary, Hert. by technical fall, 18-3, 3:12. 144: Ian Little, Hert., def. Trentyn Raney, Sen., by fall, 1:10. 150: Andrew Manley, Sen., def. Mateo Barrientos, Hert., by fall, 0:23. 157: Kameron Leach, Hert., won by forfeit. 165: Brandon Merida, Hert., won by forfeit. 175: Conner Dean, Hert., won by forfeit. 190: Jace Renfro, Sen., def. Braydon Fowler, Hert., by fall, 3:11. 215: Christopher Incao, Hert., won by forfeit. 285: Briar Goodwin, Hert., wins by forfeit.

Seneca, Mo. 48, Rogers 36

113: Colton Pollard, Sen., won by forfeit. 120: Hunter Hanes, Sen., def. Damian Harris, by fall, 5:51. 126: Landon Holmes, Rog., won by forfeit. 132: Eli Manley, Sen., def. Landon Mayes, Rog., by fall, 0:34. 138: Brady Roard, Sen., def. Darrell Ramirez, Rog., by fall, 1:11. 144: Trentyn Raney, Sen., def. Logan Prinsen, Rog., by fall, 3:44. 150: Andrew Manley, Sen., def. Pouria Rahmani, Rog., by fall, 2:49. 157: Cooper Tillman, Rog. won by forfeit. 165: Wesley Cunningham, Rog., won by forfeit. 175: Benjamin Goolsby, Rog., won by forfeit. 190: Jace Renfro, Sen., def. Davis Barrett, Rog., by fall, 0:43. 215: Joseph Campos, Rog., won by forfeit. 285: Eduardo Perez, Rog., won by forfeit. 106: Paxton Bruegal, Sen., won by forfeit.

GIRLS

Rogers 66, McDonald County, Mo. 0

110: Kaleigh Smith, Rog., def. Jaslyn Benhumea, Mac. Co., by fall, 0:46. 115: Nadia Le, Rog., def. Ellysia Was-son, Mac. Co., by fall, 0:24 120: Allyson Dillard, Rog., won by forfeit. 125: Shilo Simmmermon, Rog., won by forfeit. 130: Paige Phelan, Rog., won by forfeit. 135: Molly Mounce, Rog., won by forfeit. 140: Ann Dux, Rog. def. Rylie Huston, Mac. Co., by fall, 0:20. 145: Double forfeit. 155: Linlee Asbill, Rog., def. Jazmynn Brewer, Mac. Co., by fall, 1:01. 170: Alexa Wolf, Rog. def. Helen Martinez-Mazariegos, Mac. Co., by fall, 0:24. 190: Grace Patterson, Rog., won by forfeit. 235: Heidi Benefield, Rog., won by forfeit. 100: Double forfeit. 105: Double forfeit.

Rogers Heritage 60, McDonald County, Mo. 12

100: Kalen Elias, Hert., won by forfeit. 105: Double forfeit. 110: Jaslyn Benhumea, Mac. Co., def. Haley Robinson, Hert., by fall, 2:54. 115: Ellysia Wasson, Mac. Co. def. Samantha Ripee, Hert., by fall, 2:44. 120: Jocelyn Unwer, Hert., def. Kimberly Torres-Blancas, Mac. Co., by fall, 2:42. 125: Danielly Naysinger, Hert. won by forfeit. 130: Audree Beavers, Hert., won by forfeit. 135: Gabi Kelly, Hert., won by forfeit. 140: Malia Kehne, Hert., def. Ryle Huston, Mac. Co., by fall, 1:29. 145: Shelby Dean, Hert., won by forfeit. 155: Skylur Lewis, Hert., def. Jazmynn Brewer, Mac. Co., by fall, 0:22. 170: Emily Carpenter, Hert., def. Helen Martinez-Mazariegos, Mac. Co., by fall, 2:46. 190: Nelia Merlos, Hert. won by forfeit. 235: Double forfeit.