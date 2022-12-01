Super Quiz: Dec

1. He has been teaching algebra for over a ----------.

2. I have to -------- which one I want.

3. When a tooth -------- it is gradually destroyed by a natural process.

4. The royal -------- guaranteed freedom of assembly.

5. They used artificial duck -------- to attract the birds.

6. We were able to -------- the message into intelligible language.

7. We will -------- the wine an hour before the meal.

8. He rose to power through treachery and --------.

9. -------- were included to allow superficial decoration.

ANSWERS:

1. Decade

2. Decide

3. Decays

4. Decree

5. Decoys

6. Decode

7. Decant

8. Deceit

9. Decals