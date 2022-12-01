Super Quiz: Dec

1. He has been teaching algebra for over a ----------.
2. I have to -------- which one I want.
3. When a tooth -------- it is gradually destroyed by a natural process.
4. The royal -------- guaranteed freedom of assembly.
5. They used artificial duck -------- to attract the birds.
6. We were able to -------- the message into intelligible language.
7. We will -------- the wine an hour before the meal.
8. He rose to power through treachery and --------.
9. -------- were included to allow superficial decoration.
ANSWERS:
1. Decade
2. Decide
3. Decays
4. Decree
5. Decoys
6. Decode
7. Decant
8. Deceit
9. Decals