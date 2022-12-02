Drive for 5





Bryant has made War Memorial Stadium its second home in recent years, playing in state title games in Little Rock to close each of the previous four seasons.

This time around, the Hornets (11-0) are attempting to do something no other team has done in Arkansas high school football history.

A win today against Bentonville would make five straight state titles, something no team has done in Arkansas' playoff era. Little Rock Central won six straight titles from 1952-57 and five straight from 1946-50, but those streaks came before the playoff system was implemented in the state.

Over the past four years, Bryant has beaten nearly every team in Class 7A on the way to one of its state championships. But one of the few left to play is Bentonville.

In fact, it was the Tigers (11-1) who eliminated the Hornets in the semifinals of the 2017 Class 7A playoffs.

In last week's semifinals, Bentonville narrowly edged Cabot 15-13 to reach today's game.

"[Bentonville] is a team we've never beaten," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "They're very well-coached. They're very well-funded. They've got great players. It's a tough contest. For them to be a very physical, tough, hard-nosed Cabot team says a lot.

"They're a team that can compete with probably anybody in the nation, at any level. ... I think it's a big test for us for sure."

Not long ago, it was Bentonville that was the consistent title threat. Coach Jody Grant took over the program in 2015, right after Bentonville's run of four 7A titles and six finals appearances from 2008-14. Grant led Bentonville to a title appearance in 2017 but lost to North Little Rock.

"We're all very excited just to be back in the state championship game," Grant said. "You know, we were a staple there for many years. ... This is a game that we've wanted for a long time, but we just haven't done our part to get there. They obviously have each and every year."

Both James and Grant noted the importance of Bentonville's offensive line. Led by University of Arkansas commit Joey Su'a at left tackle and Oklahoma State commit Trevor Martinez at right guard, the unit is the starting point to the Tigers' rushing attack.

Bentonville totaled 1,898 rushing yards this season, averaging 158.2 per game. The bulk of those came from senior running back Josh Ficklin.

"I think anytime you're going to win football games, it's about winning that line of scrimmage," Grant said. "It starts with our left tackle Joey Su'a. Very talented young man, probably one of the best offensive lineman in the state. ... He's really played some of his best football in the playoffs. ... When they play [well], we're really, really good. I mean there've been a lot of times where we've had to run behind them. That's why I keep telling 'em, 'You got one of the best backs in the state, if you can just give him a crease, he's got a chance.' "

"I think the head of their monster is their offensive line. Those guys make it work," James said. "The thing is they don't make mistakes. They stay in ballgames, and they give themselves a chance to be good."

That offensive line will have its toughest test yet against a Bryant defense that is widely regarded as the top unit statewide.

Bryant is led up front by 4-star junior defensive lineman TJ Lindsey. Alongside him is Tyler Mosely, who leads Bryant in tackles (54), tackles for loss (18 1/2) and sacks (6 1/2). On the back end of the defense, there is 2021 championship game Most Valuable Player Malachi Graham and safety Drake Fowler. Bryant's defense led 7A with 11.5 points allowed per game.

"We put a lot of emphasis on defense," James said. "Defense has the ability to show up each and every week. We try to put our best players on defense. We put our most aggressive players, we put our best linemen over there. It's something that we do and, you've got to be able to play defense and you've got to be able to hold people to fewer points than what you score."

Fayetteville was the last 7A school from outside of Central Arkansas to win the classification. Grant said his team feels it's playing for more than just Bentonville High School today.

"Truthfully, other than us in 2017 and Fayetteville, it's been a [7A-Central Conference]-dominated game," Grant said. "So yeah, we feel like we're representing the West ,and it's important for us to get the trophy back over here."





Bryant (11-0)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 27 Benton W, 38-17

Sept. 9 LR Parkview W, 20-10

Sept. 23 FS Northside W, 41-10

Sept. 30 Jonesboro W, 43-14

Oct. 7 LR Central W, 42-0

Oct. 14 LR Southwest W, 35-8

Oct. 21 Cabot W, 24-10

Oct. 28 N. Little Rock W, 45-14

Nov. 5 Conway W, 34-16

Nov. 18 Rogers W, 42-7*

Nov. 25 Conway W, 42-21*

*Class 7A playoffs

COACH Buck James (79-9 in seventh season)

MASCOT Hornets

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

RANKINGS No. 1 overall, No. 1 in Class 7A

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Jordan Walker (So., 6-2, 205), WR Mytorian Singleton (Jr., 5-10, 184), S Malachi Graham (Sr., 5-11, 190), DL TJ Lindsey (Jr., 6-5, 260)

Bentonville (11-1)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 26 Broken Arrow, Okla. W, 56-46

Sept. 2 Conway L, 44-35

Sept. 16 KC (Mo.) Rockhurst W, 30-7

Sept. 23 Springdale Har-Ber W, 45-17

Sept. 30 FS Southside W, 48-14

Oct. 7 Rogers Heritage W, 42-7

Oct. 14 Fayetteville W, 31-30

Oct. 21 Rogers W, 44-16

Oct. 28 Springdale W, 45-7

Nov. 3 Bentonville West W, 24-10

Nov. 18 North Little Rock W, 45-0*

Nov. 25 Cabot W, 15-13*

*Class 7A playoffs

COACH Jody Grant (77-18 in eighth season)

MASCOT Tigers

CONFERENCE 7A-West

RANKINGS No. 4 overall, No. 4 in Class 7A

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 180), RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-10, 200), OL Joey Su’a (Sr., 6-4, 320), Trevor Martinez OL/DL (Sr., 6-4, 315)









At a glance

7A championship game

BENTONVILLE VS. BRYANT

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TV Arkansas PBS

TICKETS $8, available online at gofan.co/app/school/AAA

RECORDS Bentonville 11-1; Bryant 11-0

COACHES Bentonville Jody Grant; Bryant Buck James









Bryant head coach Buck James is shown in this photo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES)







Bentonville Tigers head coach Jody Grant during the Cabot at Bentonville Class 7A state semi-final playoff game, November 25, 2022, at Tiger Stadium, Bentonville, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)





