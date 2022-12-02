100 years ago

Dec. 2, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Writing his name to a marriage license once too often proved the undoing Wednesday of H. Jeffries, a Baptist minister. Jeffries' wedding was duly solemnized and all went as happy as a marriage bell until a woman claiming to be wife No. 1 heard of the festivities and then trouble began. Jeffries was soon occupying a comfortable cell in the county bastile on a charge of bigamy. Last night Jeffries refused to talk until a Bible could be secured upon which he could place his hand while proclaiming to the world his troubles. A Bible was not forthcoming and the "parson" languishes in silence behind the friendly bars of Jailer Jess Alford's hotel, where he can contemplate on woman's perfidy without any interference from the outside world.

50 years ago

Dec. 2, 1972

• The Coca-Cola Company of Atlanta sued the Red Bug Drive Inn of Fordyce Friday in federal District Court at Little Rock. Coca-Cola alleged that the Red Bug was advertising Coca-Cola but serving something else and asked the court to put a stop to it.

25 years ago

Dec. 2, 1997

• At one point, Mark Henry pondered a future in professional football. It seemed an option. At 6-6, 285 pounds, Henry had helped anchor the Arkansas Razorbacks' offensive line as a four-year starter. Henry "wasn't a first-round draft pick, by any means." But he had opportunities to try out for pro teams. ... Henry said he found something much more exciting. He no longer pounds would-be tacklers. He expounds the Gospel ... Henry, who lettered at Arkansas from 1988-91 -- he was an All-Southwest Conference selection his last two years and team captain as a senior -- said he has found plenty of challenges at the church, which was "planted" in Benton two years ago by Little Rock's Fellowship Bible Church. He also said his football career helped prepare him for ministry. "Football, in some respects, has prepared me for this," Henry said. "At Fayetteville, there was a certain level I was required to lead as the captain. And as a pastor, you're kind of setting the heartbeat for the church, as well."

10 years ago

Dec. 2, 2012

BOONEVILLE -- The Booneville Police Department's initiative of listing on Facebook the names of people who have warrants has proved successful, according to Lt. Steve Reid. "It's basically a way to get the information out that we have these warrants," Reid said. "A lot of them have been issued, and the people may or may not know that they have the warrant." Booneville police started using the department's Facebook page to list the names of those with warrants in mid-October, Reid said. ... The wanted individuals listed on Facebook can go to the Police Department and make arrangements for a court date without being arrested, Reid said. The suspects listed on the page are only those wanted on misdemeanor offenses.