Reindeer-free Santa flies into schools

Elementary school children across Pine Bluff and White Hall were blessed with a visit from Santa Claus via helicopter on Thursday.

Santa visited his young admirers at Edgewood, Forrest Park/Greenville, Broadmoor, Gandy and Taylor elementary schools, listening to some of them sing at least one of their favorite Christmas tunes and hearing from them what they want most for the holiday.

To the students at Edgewood, a kindergarten and first-grade campus in the Watson Chapel School District, Santa's arrival was pure surprise, according to Principal Annette Neely.

When the kids were called outside, they were delighted at the sight of a helicopter flying from the sky to the parking lot and waved "hello" with glee. Moments later, jolly ol' St. Nicholas, all dressed in a kingly red robe carrying a reindeer-horned baton, stepped out of his four-blade sleigh for a day along with local businessman Joe Spadoni and met the young ones, as they broke into chants of "Santa! Santa!" Some even welcomed Santa with their own rendition of "Jingle Bells."

"Have you been good?" Santa asked the young mass. "Yeah!" they responded.

In just 23 days, all the children asked of Santa just might show up under their Christmas trees at home.

The flight was sponsored by Midtown Tire & Auto, Go Forward Pine Bluff, Cotton Belt Federal Credit Union and Foster Towing.

Edgewood Elementary children wave at a helicopter preparing to touch down on their campus. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



The helicopter descends on Edgewood Elementary, as children anxiously wait to see who will step out. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



As Santa Claus exits the helicopter, Edgewood Elementary students welcome him with chants of "Santa! Santa!" (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

