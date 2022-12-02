The Southern Fried Podcast: Seven decades of Arkansas governors with former Justice Robert Brown

Judge Robert Brown, former justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, is back on this episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

After discussing his latest book on the last episode, he and Rex Nelson dive into the judge’s 2010 release, “Defining Moments: Historic Decisions by Arkansas Governors from McMath through Huckabee,” in this edition.

Judge Brown and Rex discuss the twelve men who have governed Arkansas in the past 70 years; from Sid McMath in 1949, to the current administration of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, now in his final weeks in office ahead of Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ January inauguration.