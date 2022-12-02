Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Mellorina Beasha, 33, of 819 Argonne Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Beasha was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Torrance Farmer, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Farmer was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Samantha Massie, 33, of 8880 Summer Shade Road in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Massie was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.