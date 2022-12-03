6 killed, 2 injured in wrecks on state’s roads

Six people were killed and two more hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday and Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jason Barnett, 45, of Warm Springs was killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when he was thrown from his Honda motorcycle after striking the rear of a Ford Focus that was turning off of Arkansas 251 in rural Randolph County, according to a report.

Barnett landed in the road, suffering fatal injuries. No one in the Focus was hurt.

Herman Deason, 18, of Black Rock; Kreccia Jones-Pegler, 41, also of Black Rock; Justin Pegler, 39, of Monette; and a girl under age 18, whose name wasn't listed, died in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 63 south of Bono around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a report.

Deason was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 when the vehicle crossed through the turn lane, striking the front of a 2018 Jeep, the report says. A third vehicle, a 2005 Toyota, was unable to avoid hitting the other two vehicles.

Jones-Pegler, Pegler and the girl whose name wasn't listed were passengers in the Hyundai, the report says.

Another passenger in the Hyundai, Loura Huskey, 31, of Portia and Avery LaRusso, 19, of Lakeland, Tenn., the driver of the Jeep, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

J.T. Rogers, 75, of Boles, was killed around 6:10 p.m. Thursday when his 1982 Chevrolet left the road on U.S. 71 near Boles and rolled into a creek bed, landing on its roof, according to a report.

State troopers investigating each of the three wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.