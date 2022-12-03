Country superstar Kenny Chesney to headline April 22 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

Country singer/songwriter Kenny Chesney, on his “I Go Back Tour” with “special guest” three-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $53-$153 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

The tour, presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum, comes in the wake of Chesney's 2022 “Here And Now” stadium tour that drew more than 1.3 million fans.



