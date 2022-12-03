Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Country superstar Kenny Chesney to headline April 22 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

3-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini is 'special guest' on Chesney's 'I Go Back Tour' by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 12:20 p.m.
Kenny Chesney (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jill Trunnell)

Country singer/songwriter Kenny Chesney, on his “I Go Back Tour” with “special guest” three-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $53-$153 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

The tour, presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum, comes in the wake of Chesney's 2022 “Here And Now” stadium tour that drew more than 1.3 million fans.  


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT